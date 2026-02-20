Google unveils Pixel 10a with AI focus at USD $499

Google has announced the Pixel 10a, the latest model in its lower-priced A-series smartphone range. The handset starts at USD $499 and adds features previously reserved for higher-priced Pixel devices.

Google is positioning the Pixel 10a as a mid-range phone focused on camera performance and on-device AI. It also extends long-term software support, a key point of differentiation in the Android market.

Design and materials

The Pixel 10a has a flat back and a camera bar that sits flush with the rear. Google said the design is meant to help the phone sit flat on a surface and slide more easily into a pocket.

It uses a satin-finish frame made from 100% recycled aluminium and an 81% recycled plastic back cover. Google also said the Pixel 10a includes recycled cobalt, copper, gold and tungsten for the first time in an A-series phone.

The Pixel 10a comes in four colours: Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian. Matching cases will be available in the same colours.

Durability and battery

The Pixel 10a carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a level more common on premium phones than mid-range models.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which Google said improves scratch and drop resistance.

The Pixel 10a has a 6.3-inch Actua display. Google said it is 11% brighter than the Pixel 9a, improving outdoor visibility.

Google rates battery life at more than 30 hours on a full charge, or up to 120 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled. The company also said the Pixel 10a charges faster than the Pixel 9a, but did not provide a specific charging speed.

Google said the Pixel 10a will receive seven years of operating system updates, security updates and Pixel Drops, as longer support periods become more important to buyers keeping devices for longer.

The phone also brings Satellite SOS to the A-series. Google said the feature lets users connect with emergency services when Wi‑Fi and mobile networks are unavailable.

Camera features

The Pixel 10a includes a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Google called it "the best camera under $500".

It also includes Macro Focus for close-up photography and Night Sight for low-light scenes, continuing Google's emphasis on software processing as much as sensor specifications.

Several photo features are coming to the A-series for the first time, according to Google. Auto Best Take selects a preferred frame from a burst of images to improve group shots. Camera Coach uses Gemini models to offer step-by-step guidance on lighting and composition.

Editing also ties into Google Photos, with Google saying users can request edits using typed commands or voice prompts.

The Pixel 10a adds Add Me, which places the photographer into a group photo. Google said Add Me now supports both small and large group pictures.

Google also highlighted cross-platform file sharing, saying Quick Share now works with Apple's AirDrop. This suggests closer interoperability between Android and iOS for nearby transfers.

Tensor and Gemini

The Pixel 10a runs on Google Tensor G4, Google's custom chip. Google said it provides access to Gemini, which it describes as a personal AI assistant.

Gemini Live is included for conversational interactions. Google also referenced a feature called Nano Banana for creative photo edits, including reimagining photos and blending images.

Other AI-related functions include Circle to Search, which lets users search for on-screen items by circling, tapping or highlighting them. Google also pointed to calling features such as Call Screen and Hold For Me, designed to reduce spam interruptions and waiting time.

Availability and accessories

Google said the Pixel 10a will be available from the Google Store and major carriers, with sales starting on 5 March. The starting price is USD $499.

Alongside the phone, Google is releasing Pixel Buds 2a in two additional colours, Berry and Fog. Google said the new colours complement the Pixel 10a range.