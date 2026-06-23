Groov AI health coach lifts user confidence by 32%

Groov said its AI Health Coach increased users' confidence and ability to manage their health and wellbeing by 32% after one session. The result is based on the first six months of use of Ask Groov, an AI wellbeing guide endorsed by Health New Zealand.

Ask Groov and the newer AI Health Coach have produced a large body of information on the issues people raise when they can seek support at any time and without identifying themselves, according to Groov.

Since launching in partnership with Health New Zealand, Ask Groov has facilitated more than 12,000 AI conversations, figures released by Groov show. Sleep and stress were the most common topics, together making up 46% of all conversations on the platform.

Relationship and family issues were also becoming more prominent, with users bringing increasingly complex personal situations, Groov said. Focus and concentration, depression and low mood rounded out the top five topics discussed.

The figures offer an early picture of how adults in New Zealand are using AI-based support for day-to-day wellbeing concerns rather than only for acute mental health needs. Groov's data suggests many users are seeking practical guidance on routine pressures before those issues worsen.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey said the results showed the service was widening access to support.

"Ask Groov has delivered real results, giving more people faster access to support helping us get in early to prevent problems from escalating. It is exciting to hear that more people now have practical tools and strategies they can use to support their mental health during challenging times," Doocey said.

Sir John Kirwan, Co-Founder of Groov, linked the findings to the wider need for early and accessible support.

"When people have a safe place to ask questions, they do. What we're seeing is that many New Zealanders aren't necessarily looking for intensive mental health interventions. They're looking for practical guidance to help them navigate everyday pressures before they become something bigger.

"The fact that sleep, stress and anxiety feature so strongly shouldn't surprise us. These are challenges affecting people every day. What's encouraging is that people are actively seeking support rather than waiting until they're in crisis," Kirwan said.

How it works

Ask Groov is described as New Zealand's first Health New Zealand-endorsed AI wellbeing guide for adults. It allows users to ask questions in their own words and receive responses based on clinically reviewed wellbeing content and material drawn from a health coach training programme developed by Tamaki Health.

The tool was developed with Health New Zealand and supported by the National AI and Algorithm Expert Advisory Group, Groov said. The process was designed to ensure clinical oversight and the responsible use of AI in a healthcare setting.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Ask Groov was built specifically for wellbeing queries, according to Groov. Responses are drawn from approved content and include safeguards that direct users to other services, including 1737, when more support is needed.

Safety reviews

Groov said no user had received unsafe content in normal use. It also said three independent third-party reviews covering security penetration testing, a privacy impact assessment and an ISO 27001 audit found no high-risk issues.

Outside researchers and security specialists have also tested the platform, Groov said. One unsolicited test identified gaps, but these have been closed and no user data was exposed.

Dr David Codyre, Lead Clinical Advisor and Board Member at Groov, said the results pointed to the value of earlier support.

"We know early intervention matters. Many of the people using Ask Groov are seeking support for issues that might otherwise go unaddressed. Providing access to trusted guidance in the moment someone needs it can make a meaningful difference," Codyre said.

New coach

Groov later introduced AI Health Coach as a separate feature within the app after finding users wanted help acting on the advice they received. The feature helps users create action plans based on their goals, barriers and circumstances, the company said.

In its first two months, AI Health Coach generated 4,455 AI conversations, according to Groov. The plans covered issues including stress management, sleep, physical activity, booking GP appointments and reconnecting with friends and family.

Movement and exercise emerged as the most common action-plan category, Groov said, even though users did not often begin conversations by raising those topics directly. Users rated their confidence in following through on their plan at an average of 8 out of 10, while the feature itself received a helpfulness score of 8.5 out of 10.

Matt Krogstad, Chief Executive Officer of Groov, said the data showed that people wanted support that moved beyond information.

"Ask Groov showed us that people want trusted answers, but the data also revealed something else. Many people know they need to do something, they're just looking for help turning good intentions into action.

"AI Health Coach was built to bridge that gap. It helps people create practical, personalised plans and gives them the structure and encouragement needed to follow through. What we're seeing is that when people have a clear next step, they feel more capable and more confident about improving their health and wellbeing," Krogstad said.

He added: "Ask Groov showed us that people want trusted answers. What AI Health Coach has shown us is that they also want help turning those answers into meaningful change. The most powerful part isn't necessarily the advice itself. It's helping people identify practical next steps, commit to them and build momentum. That's where lasting health and wellbeing improvements happen."