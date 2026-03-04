Ultrahuman unveils Ring PRO & Jade AI health coach

Ultrahuman has launched its third-generation smart ring, Ring PRO, and introduced Jade, an AI feature designed to interpret health signals in real time and trigger actions within its app ecosystem.

Ring PRO is available globally except in the United States. In Australia, it is priced at AUD $739.00. Shipments are expected to begin in March, with international pre-orders fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The product focuses on longer battery life and on-device storage. Ring PRO runs for more than 15 days in "Chill mode" and around 12 days in "Turbo mode". It can store up to 250 days of data, a feature positioned as useful when the ring is away from a phone connection.

Ring changes

Ring PRO comes in four finishes: Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black, and Raw Titanium. It is available in sizes 5 to 14. It uses a titanium unibody design and is engineered for long-term durability.

Ultrahuman has also updated sensing and processing, including a redesigned heart-rate sensing architecture aimed at improving signal quality during sleep and recovery. The ring has been upgraded to a dual-core processor and uses on-chip machine learning.

A new safety feature, ProRelease Technology, is designed to make Ring PRO easier to cut off if a wearer's finger swells or is injured.

The launch also includes a new accessory, the PRO Charging Case. The case has its own battery and runs for up to 45 days. It uses UltraSnap Charging Technology to hold the ring in place magnetically.

Ultrahuman says the charging mechanism generates less heat than conventional wireless charging. The case also supports Qi charging and includes an integrated speaker and app-based proximity guidance for a "Find My Case" feature.

Other functions include haptics and an LED indicator for alerts and battery status. The case can also connect directly for firmware updates, diagnostics, and troubleshooting.

"Ultrahuman Ring PRO takes performance and health intelligence to the next level. It's engineered to push the limits of what a health monitoring ring can do and has redefined the category in terms of battery life. Ring Pro's battery life is 3 to 4 times that of the competition. It's a fundamental breakthrough," said Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman.

Jade AI

Alongside the ring, Ultrahuman has rolled out Jade as an upgrade for users across its product line. It describes Jade as a "real-time biointelligence AI". Jade is available globally, including in the United States.

Ultrahuman says Jade differs from tools that query historic health logs through large language models. Instead, it is designed to surface real-time guidance and trigger actions within the Ultrahuman environment, such as starting breathwork or initiating atrial fibrillation detection.

Jade draws on multiple data sources within Ultrahuman's ecosystem, connecting ring data with markers from Blood Vision, which Ultrahuman says includes more than 120 biomarkers. It also uses M1 CGM glucose trends and environmental data from Ultrahuman Home.

Jade offers two modes: Standard mode for the core experience and Deep Research Mode for a more comprehensive analysis across available sources. Ultrahuman says the system is designed to surface long-term trends as well as near-term guidance.

Ultrahuman says user data is processed in a secure system designed to meet applicable data protection standards. It also says Jade provides access to raw markers and real-time actions.

Mohit Kumar compared the system to driver-assistance software that responds continuously to changing conditions, rather than working only from past context.

"Most AI tool integrations are just passing on user context to an external or internally hosted LLM," said Kumar. "Jade is the first biointelligence AI that can actually take action. It's similar to how Tesla FSD AI functions in real time, rather than being a simply backward-looking LLM integration. As it evolves, Jade will be able to do more in the background, even connecting with third party services."

PowerPlugs expansion

Ultrahuman is also expanding PowerPlugs, which it describes as modular app experiences built on its health data stack. Jade and PowerPlugs are available globally to Ultrahuman users.

New PowerPlugs include GLP-1 tracking, snoring and respiratory analysis with Sleep Cycle, and migraine management tools. Ultrahuman also lists features such as AFib Detection, a "Caffeine Window" function, and Cycle & Ovulation Pro, which it says reaches more than 90% accuracy.

Other PowerPlugs include Vitamin D tracking, shift work adaptation tracking, Pregnancy Insights, New Parent, Circadian Alignment, and Social Jetlag. Ultrahuman says it plans further development of Jade, including connections with third-party services.