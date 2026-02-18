Hands-on review: Edifier NeoBuds Pro 3

Edifier endeavours to provide a full mobile audio experience with the NeoBuds Pro 3 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. The earbuds come in black or starlight white. We received the black version for testing.

The earbuds are nicely presented in a magnetic gift box with a card sleeve. In the box, you'll find a charging case, two earbuds, a charging cable, a selection of earbud tips, and a lined drawstring carry pouch.

The clamshell case has the Edifier logo on the top and an LED on the front. On opening the case, the LED shows the earbuds' charge level. The LED lights up when charging with the USB cable. The pouch is a nice touch, allowing you to throw the charge case in your bag without getting it all scratched up. You can even stuff the charge cable in there.

There are six additional pairs of earbud tips. These are size XXS, XS, S, L, XL and XXL, complementing the medium-size tips already installed. It's a very generous section, guaranteeing that the earbuds will fit snugly in your ears.

The earbuds feature shiny black plastic bulbs that sit just in your ear, holding them firmly in place. The extended stems that hang from your ears are of the same black plastic and a metallic grey trim printed with the Edifier logo.

Each earbud includes an infrared sensor that detects when it's being worn and automatically pauses your audio. They also house four microphones apiece to capture your voice clearly while reducing background noise.

Gyroscopes in each earbud provide head tracking for the spatial audio feature. This may seem a bit of a gimmick, especially with music, but it makes a bit more sense with games or watching videos. It's very clever, though, and is really effective.

As you'd expect, the earbuds perform well as telephony devices. You take calls by a single tap on the indented part of the stem on either earbud. You hang up calls the same way. Double-tapping declines calls.

For music, one tap plays/pauses, two taps skip to the next track, and three taps sends you back to the previous track. A long push on the left side switches between ambient and ANC, while the same on the right side switches between music, game and spatial audio modes. The all-in-one way of controlling the earbuds' functionality takes a bit of getting used to and feels a bit oversimplified.

You are all set with the NeoBuds if you find yourself on a long-haul flight. Expect to get around 6 hours of use, plus another 18 hours from the charge case with active noise cancelling on, and 9 hours plus 27 hours with ANC off. 15 minutes of charge will give you 3 hours of use.

There's no fear if you wear them during hardcore workouts or jogging. The earbuds are IP54 rated, protecting them from dust and water splashes. Although they look a bit chunky, they are very light and also very comfortable. I could easily wear them for an extended period, so you should have no problems if you are taking calls most of the day.

The audio is crisp and clear on calls as well as when playing music. Similarly, others had no problem hearing me on calls.

The max volume is loud enough without being too much. There's no volume control on the earbuds, so you'll need to use your device to crank up the volume. I found the max volume to be just right for music, though most will likely find it a bit too loud.

I was surprised at just how good the active noise cancelling is. It's very effective, allowing me to enjoy crystal clear audio in loud environments, perfect for watching Netflix on my phone in a bustling train carriage.

Whilst you've got all the controls that you really need on the earbuds, the Edifier Connex app, which is available from the Google and Apple stores, gives you more options and settings. There's also access to a graphic equaliser, letting you completely tune your audio.

Edifier's NeoBuds Pro 3 combine comfortable ergonomics with pleasing audio performance and notably strong active noise cancelling. Battery life holds up well, and the included cloth carry pouch is a thoughtful extra. While the touch controls can be somewhat finicky, they are still a standout pair of earbuds.