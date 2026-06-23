Hands-on review: JBL Boombox 4

A few years back, I had the opportunity to review the JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi, and I loved it so much that I still use it on a daily basis.

JBL has now released its successor - the predictably named Boombox 4 - and it retains all the great features from the previous model, while squeezing in some welcome upgrades.

First impressions and setup

The JBL Boombox 4 carries the same DNA as its predecessor. It remains a large, rugged portable speaker that immediately feels built for outdoor use. It feels hefty in the hand, has a solid handle for carrying it around, and is built with durability in mind.

While the Boombox 4 is a bulky bit of kit, it's narrower than the Boombox 3 and it comes in around 800g lighter, making it much more portable at 5.9kg.

The build quality really does give you the confidence to take the Boombox 4 anywhere and everywhere. Both the base and handle are rubberised, giving you better grip and ensuring the speaker isn't going to slide off a surface easily.

JBL has incorporated post-consumer recycled plastic and fabric for the speaker grille, which wraps around the entire speaker, giving it a nice, soft feel. This planet-friendly approach also translates to the packaging in the form of FSC-certified paper printed with soy ink.

Setting up the JBL Boombox 4 via Bluetooth 5.4 is incredibly easy. Although JBL has dropped the Wi-Fi connectivity found on the Boombox 3 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity will be more than adequate for the majority of users, resulting in a simple and hassle-free setup experience. Once connected, your sound profile can be tailored in the JBL Portable app.

Performance and features

Just like its predecessor, the Boombox 4 places a strong emphasis on bass, and it's clear that this speaker is designed, primarily, to be listened to outdoors.

Despite this, the Boombox 4 performs well at lower volumes, too. Low frequencies are deep and punchy without completely overwhelming the mids and highs, making it well suited to everything from pop and rock to dance music.

For bass lovers, there are two 'Bass Boost' settings to experience - accessible by the 'B' button on top of the speaker. Pressing it once gives you Deep Bass mode, which makes the most of the two woofers and three passive radiators. Press the button again, and you get Punchy Bass mode, which JBL describes as a 'tighter and more energetic' listening experience. Both of these modes illuminate the exclamation marks on either end of the speaker orange and white respectively.

Connect your audio source via a USB-C cable and you can now enjoy lossless audio playback, which allows audiophiles to hear every detail of their favourite tracks. The USB-C also charges your device.

One thing that's been improved from the Boombox 3 is the battery life. JBL has managed to get up to 28 hours from a full charge now, up from 24 hours in the previous model, allowing you several days of casual listening without reaching for the AC power cable. The waterproof/dustproof rating has also improved - the Boombox 4 now boasts an IP68 rating, making it even more durable.

If you want to improve the listening experience even further, the Boombox 4 allows multi-speaker connection via Auracast.

Another improvement JBL has made to the Boombox 4 is the addition of a replacement battery. Lithium-ion batteries are known for not lasting forever, but this one can be removed from the bottom of the speaker, effectively extending the lifespan of the product and making it more sustainable.

Taken together, these refinements make the Boombox 4 a more versatile and longer-lasting speaker than before.

Verdict

JBL hasn't tried to reinvent the wheel with the Boombox 4. It remains a solid speaker, and will undoubtedly be seen on campsites, beaches and sports grounds alike when summer finally hits the Southern Hemisphere.

Aside from the removal of Wi-Fi connectivity, the changes that JBL has made feel sensible and ensure this product will enjoy a long lifespan, much like the previous model. My Boombox 3 has been everywhere with me, but it performs just as well as it did back in 2023 when I first took it out of its box.

Despite it being portable, this speaker likely isn't for everyone. It's lighter than before but it remains heavy - a necessity to allow the sheer power of the sound it produces. It's a bass-first, outdoor-focused speaker, priced at around NZD $669.

The Boombox 4 is a confident and necessary evolution of an already excellent formula.