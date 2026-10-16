Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 520 Wireless Headphones

JBL has kindly allowed FutureFive NZ to review another of its products. This time, we're taking a look at the JBL Quantum 520 Wireless Headphones, aimed at gamers. Let's dive in and see what these headphones have to offer in our full review below.

Price and Contents

Unlike the many wireless earbuds that I have reviewed in the past, the JBL Quantum 520 Wireless Headphones aren't around the $400 or $500 NZD mark. Since the price of gaming is getting more expensive thanks to AI, it's nice to know these headphones will only set you back $169 NZD at most at New Zealand retailers.

For that price, you get a lot of things out of the box. Read below for the list of items you get.

The JBL Quantum 520 Wireless headphones themselves

USB-C charging cable

Wireless dongle

Detachable mic with mic foam

Small carrying bag

Instruction booklet

Comfort and accessories

One of the best things about headphones is that they don't fall out of your ears while you're wearing them, unlike with earbuds. The JBL Quantum 520 Wireless Headphones fit nicely on my head and are adjustable to any size. The adjustable microphone attaches to the headphones and is nice and bendy. The bendy aspect means you can make it long or short depending on the position of your mouth.

The headphones are easy to use because they're ready out of the box. I opened it, and it already had 60% battery life, even though I did not charge it fully yet. You just need to turn it on, and it will pair up with your phone with ease. It also worked like a charm with my Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

When it comes to using it on a PlayStation 5, you need to plug in the wireless dongle first. Once that is done, the PS5 will automatically recognise it as a wireless audio input or output device.

Sadly, the main downside to these headphones is that they do not work with any Xbox console. If you want one for an Xbox console, you'll have to buy the JBL Quantum 520X, which is sold separately.

Sound quality

Playing my PS5 with the JBL Quantum 520 Wireless Headphones was an excellent experience. Hearing the audio of the speeder bikes roaring through the planets in Star Wars: Galactic Racer almost made me think I was in the cinema. The headphones come with 3D spatial surround sound, so you will hear background noise, crashes, voices, and everything in between while playing.

I also thought these headphones were good to use just for playing music on my phone in general. Despite costing a fraction of the price of wireless earbuds, listening to Olivia Rodrigo's new album was crystal clear and excellent. You can hear every instrument that is playing with little disturbances from the outside world.

I don't play games online much, but I did ring my brother up using these headphones, and he was able to hear my voice clearly with the microphone that I attached. I'm guessing the microphone will be useful if you play co-op games online and need to coordinate actions with your friends.

Battery life

The JBL Quantum 520 Wireless Headphones also come with a generous 37 hours of battery life with a full charge. This is more than enough to finish many AAA single-player games on one charge. The only type of games that may require a recharge is if you're playing a long RPG.

Closing thoughts

JBL Quantum 520 Wireless Headphones are an excellent product if you want to use them for gaming or general use. Not only are they affordable, but they come with way more accessories than earbuds thanks to their attachable microphone and wireless dongle.

The only negative thing is that you will have to buy the separate JBL Quantum 520X if you own any Xbox consoles in your house.