Hands-on Review: Zwift Ride

I've had an on-and-off relationship with cycling throughout my life. One of my earliest memories is my dad taking me to my local cycling club - which ended in tears when I miscounted and finished my race a lap too soon. A decade ago, I bought a bike to help me lose 20kg before heading off to backpack around Australia. More recently, I've dabbled in spin classes at Les Mills and gone through phases of riding my bike, before putting it in storage for the last two years. Almost a month ago, I received the Zwift Ride - and I'm pleased to say our relationship is still going strong.

While the Zwift platform has been going strong for more than ten years, it wasn't until 2024 that the company released its own smart bike.

The Zwift Ride is an all-in-one package and the perfect way to get started with Zwift, though it does come at a premium price point of around NZD $2,700. Add the monthly Zwift subscription of $40, and you've got a serious investment in indoor cycling, but one that delivers a complete and immersive experience.

What is Zwift?

For anyone unfamiliar, Zwift is an online training platform for cyclists and runners. It's used by professionals and amateurs alike, particularly in winter, to stay in shape when the weather is less favourable. Zwift combines the challenge of cycling with a video game feel, allowing you to compete with around four million riders from across the globe in immersive virtual worlds. Think of it as a large open-world game - but instead of a controller, you use your legs to travel.

Among the millions of users are over 2,500 professional riders including the Tour de France record holder for the most stage wins - Mark Cavendish aka The Manx Missile.

Setup

The Zwift Ride requires a bit of self-assembly. It arrives in three boxes - one for the frame, one for the Wahoo KICKR CORE 2 cycling trainer, and another for the handlebars and accessories.

I set it up myself within about 15 minutes, but this would have been a much quicker process if I had someone else with me to help. At around 18kg, the KICKR CORE is quite heavy so you should try and set up the Zwift Ride exactly where you intend to use it as it can be a struggle to move it once everything is set up.

Zwift provides adequate instructions to make the process as simple as possible, including a QR code to send you to some straightforward YouTube tutorials.

With the bike fully assembled, you can then fine-tune the bike to your specification. Again, Zwift makes this simple thanks to a 'bike fit chart' with suggested height for the saddle and handlebars, as well as for the handlebar reach. All these changes can be made easily with the handy frame key which sits underneath the frame via magnets when not in use.

Once you're happy with your bike fit, the next step is to download the Zwift app. It's available on the App Store for iOS and on Google Play for Android, but many users prefer to install it on a laptop and connect to a monitor or TV for a more immersive experience. There's also an Apple TV version available.

If you're planning to use Zwift on a mobile phone or tablet, there are a couple of drawbacks. First, you'll find yourself looking down at your device if it's sitting on the silicone tray - unless you pay extra for the Zwift device mount. Second, you won't be able to take advantage of the second app, Zwift Companion, which adds useful features like chat and ride controls.

The Zwift Companion app is essentially your control centre for Zwift. It easily lets you browse events, join group rides, and even message other riders in real time - all from your phone. You can also view your stats, control your workout, and see the map of your route as you ride it. It's not essential to use, but it certainly enhances the overall experience and makes you feel more connected to the Zwift community.

Once you have the Zwift app downloaded, you can then plug the KICKR CORE into the mains to power the bike up and running. The handlebars are wireless but can be charged easily via a twin USB-C that comes in the box. The battery for these lasts for up to 20 hours of usage. Frustratingly, there's no way to charge your phone via the bike itself, so you'll have to do this via an external source if you're low on juice.

The app connects almost instantaneously with the KICKR CORE, Zwift COG trainer and the handlebars on the startup screen. There's also an option to connect to a heart rate monitor if you have one. If you're an Apple Watch user, I'd consider buying a chest strap monitor as the compatibility with Zwift can be very temperamental.

First impressions

The Zwift Ride looks great and perfectly encapsulates what the brand's about. It looks futuristic - suitable for riders and gamers alike.

I've already mentioned the weight, but this, combined with the sturdiness of the bike, really does give you the confidence to step up on the pedals and really push yourself if you're climbing up a steep gradient.

Most of the bike is made of steel, except for the handlebars, which are mostly plastic. Despite this, they feel solid and well-built. The handlebars house a range of buttons that let you navigate the virtual world and interact with other riders. Each side features two buttons to shift gears, plus paddles that allow you to steer your rider and slip into others' slipstreams. The D-pad on the left and the A, B, Z, Y buttons on the right reinforce the idea that the Zwift Ride is the perfect blend of exercise bike and gaming controller as you traverse the Zwift universe.

The flat pedals included with the Zwift Ride work fine, but they feel a little cheap. They can easily be replaced with clipless pedals if you prefer using cycling shoes for a more realistic feel.

On the frame, there are also two bottle cages to house a couple of drinks bottles which you'll most certainly need for longer rides. These, along with the silicone tray, provide ample space for drinks or light snacks, but many Zwifters choose to have a nearby table to store any other essentials.

Stepping into the Zwift world on the Ride for the first time feels surreal, but working the bike and moving around the world is simple and intuitive.

The ride experience

Ever since my first ride more than three weeks ago, I'm not ashamed to say that I've caught the 'Zwift bug'. It's addictive.

As a bit of a gamer, it's the best of both worlds for me. I'm able to enjoy moving around a virtual world, interacting with different people - all while keeping fit. And I've already noticed the difference in my fitness in just three weeks.

The Zwift Ride, as you'd expect, connects perfectly to the software anytime I want to jump on. The connection remains stable, and all the inputs on the handlebars are super responsive as you ride along. There is so much to unpack in the world of Zwift, and I feel like I've only just scraped the surface.

Over the past three weeks, I've ridden 160 kilometres and spent over five hours total on the bike. I've enjoyed exploring the virtual world in 'Free Ride', but my go-to choice is to choose one of the pre-selected routes so I can push myself over a range of climbs and flat riding. There are also lots of fitness workouts aimed at improving your overall fitness.

You can revisit routes and try and beat your previous time. Over certain sections, you can even race the 'ghost' version of yourself where you can physically see how you rode last time around and try to get ahead.

The social element of Zwift really is one of the main selling points. The Zwift Ride, along with the Zwift Companion app, allows you to easily react and communicate with riders around you. One of the more frequently used features is 'Ride On' where you can encourage those in your immediate vicinity to keep pushing.

If you have other rider friends, you can create teams and use third-party platforms like Discord to benefit from voice chat. With Zwift, you also have the ability to join riding clubs, where you can organise events together and keep on top of the progress of your peers.

So far, I've only completed one race, and it was great to use the pack around you to your advantage by steering into their slipstreams to maintain energy using the paddles on the handlebars. The more you race, the more accurate your Race Score is - this is used to help put you into races with riders of an ability similar to yours. One feature of the app I enjoy is the ability to look ahead to future races and add them to your calendar to allow you to seamlessly integrate your rides with your everyday life.

It's worth noting that some races and events require you to have a heart rate monitor connected, so it's definitely worth investing in one to get the most out of your Zwift Ride.

The shifters for the gears on the Zwift Ride's handlebars are super responsive and feel authentic as you're navigating climbs and maximising your efforts. Despite being virtual gears, they work perfectly and allow you to tune your pedalling as you move across flats, climbs and descents. There are 24 gears in total to toggle through.

In fact, the whole bike feels great to use. There isn't too much sway with the frame if you're stood up and pushing yourself, and there's minimal creaking which surprised me. The KICKR CORE remains quiet, even when you're hitting a high RPM during a vigorous ride.

Verdict

I've loved my time using the Zwift Ride bike, and riding it has become part of my routine and helped me work my way back up to a good level of fitness following a calf tear. While it will be a significant investment for many (NZD $2,700 plus a $40 monthly subscription), the convenience, build quality, and connection to the Zwift platform make it a worthwhile investment for those serious about indoor training.

Zwift is a platform I've admired from afar for several years now, and the Zwift Ride is perfect for someone like me who doesn't own a road bike but wants to get into virtual racing.

It's worth adding that the KICKR CORE 2 cycling trainer can be bought separately and attached to your existing bike if you own one. For this reason alone, I'd argue the Zwift Ride is aimed more at those looking to get into cycling for the first time or to improve their fitness but it's still a product that cyclists of all levels can enjoy and make the most of.

The Zwift Ride is an excellent entry point into virtual cycling. It's ideal for riders who want a dedicated, all-in-one indoor setup without the fuss of retrofitting their own bike to a smart trainer. The bike's stability, smooth gear shifting, and intuitive handlebar controls make it enjoyable for both casual spins and structured workouts. Combined with Zwift's immersive platform, it's a tool that makes training feel more like a game than a workout.

Even seasoned cyclists can benefit from its simplicity and the immersive experience, though riders with existing high-end bikes might prefer a separate trainer setup. For anyone looking to get fit, have fun, and engage with a global community of cyclists, the Zwift Ride is a hard product to beat.

Finally, my on-and-off relationship with cycling has found some stability - and it's all thanks to Zwift.



