Hisense unveils XR10 projector & next‑gen C3 laser range

Hisense has unveiled a new flagship long-throw laser projector, the XR10, alongside a follow-up C3 range, in a bid to expand its position in the fast-growing home projection market.

The company introduced the line-up at CES 2026 as their current most advanced set of laser products. The XR10 sits at the top of the range. The C3 series follows last year's C2 models and targets living-room installations rather than dedicated theatres.

Hisense said it holds more than 2,500 patents in laser technology worldwide and continues to invest in large-screen home display products. The business has pushed laser projection in Australia as an alternative to very large flat-panel televisions.

"Hisense has led the Laser category from the very beginning, and in 2026 we are once again pushing the boundaries of what's possible within the industry," said Kevin Ke, Managing Director at Hisense Australia and New Zealand. "The XR10 and C3 range body our vision of home entertainment, creating immersive, cinematic experiences that turn everyday viewing into meaningful moments, bringing Australian families together to enjoy, connect and create memories at home."

XR10 is a long-throw projector for fixed home cinema set-ups. It can display images from 65 inches up to 300 inches. Hisense specifies brightness at 6,000 lumens, which places the model at the upper end of consumer projectors and is intended for brighter rooms or on larger screens.

The model incorporates a zoom lens with a quoted throw ratio of 0.84-2.0:1. This allows different screen sizes and distances without changing the projector position frequently like shorter-range lenses. Hisense said this is the widest optical zoom range available in its category.

XR10 includes lens-shift adjustments of up to 130 degrees vertically and 46 degrees horizontally. Installers can move the image on the screen without tilting the projector. This is designed for mounting flexibility in rooms where the projector cannot sit centrally or at standard heights.

These hardware adjustments aim to reduce reliance on digital keystone correction, which can affect image geometry and detail. They also give scope for ceiling or rear-shelf installation in spaces that were previously difficult for long-throw projectors.

Hisense has given the XR10 an internal liquid cooling system that it describes as an industry first for this category. The cooling circuit manages heat around the light source and key components. The company said this helps the device sustain brightness over longer viewing sessions.

The thermal system sits alongside a broader approach to heat management. Hisense said its engineering work focuses on lower fan noise, longer component life and energy efficiency. These targets reflect a wider industry move towards quieter projectors that can run in living areas without intrusive sound.

"XR10 marks a defining moment for Hisense," said Ke. "By combining industry-leading brightness, exceptional installation flexibility and advanced thermal engineering, XR10 establishes a new global standard for cinematic appreciators – delivering performance that brings Australians closer to the movies, sport and entertainment they love."

New C3 series

C3 range followed the C2 models that Hisense released in 2025. The company positions C3 as the next stage of its laser portfolio for mainstream households rather than solely for dedicated cinema rooms.

Hisense said C3 units focus on picture quality, industrial design and ease of set-up. The products are compact and sit closer to typical television locations. The company targets users who want large screens without structural work or more complex projection installations.

The C3 line refines elements that customers used most in the earlier C2 family. Hisense highlights improved clarity, updated performance and a design that fits into modern interiors. The models are intended to function as shared screens for films, sports and general television use.

"Hisense's leadership in Laser technology is driven by a commitment to constant innovation. With every new generation, we advance picture quality, performance and design to create cinematic experiences that enhance how Australians live, connect and enjoy entertainment at home," concluded Ke.

Hisense has not yet provided Australian pricing or launch dates for the XR10 or C3 ranges. The company said it will announce availability and price details for its 2026 laser line-up in the coming months.