HONOR & ARRI bring cinema image science to mobiles

HONOR has agreed to a strategic technical collaboration with film and broadcast equipment maker ARRI. The companies plan to integrate ARRI Image Science into future consumer devices, with the first results set to debut in an upcoming HONOR handset known as the ROBOT PHONE.

The tie-up brings together a smartphone vendor that has been investing in computational photography and a supplier whose cameras and lighting systems are widely used in film and television production. The companies cast the project as a way to bring established cinema image standards to mobile imaging.

The partnership was unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, with the first results expected in the ROBOT PHONE later this year.

Mobile imaging

Both companies described the collaboration as technical, not a licensing deal for a filter pack or branded shooting mode. ARRI's image science work covers how cameras reproduce colour and manage tone across highlights and shadows, and how images behave through production workflows.

In professional filmmaking, image science is typically embedded in a camera system and its colour pipeline. It shapes how footage looks out of the camera and how predictably it holds up during grading and finishing.

Smartphone imaging, by contrast, relies on smaller sensors and tightly integrated chipsets, and on heavy multi-frame processing. Manufacturers often combine noise reduction, sharpening, tone mapping, and colour adjustments into proprietary pipelines.

Dr. Benedikt von Lindeiner, ARRI vice president, said the collaboration is focused on adapting principles rather than trying to replicate cinema hardware in a phone.

"Smartphones operate under fundamentally different constraints: smaller sensors, highly integrated SoCs, different optical stacks, and different bandwidth limits. The challenge is not to replicate cinema hardware, but to translate the underlying principles into compact, real-time mobile architectures," he said.

Workflow ambitions

HONOR and ARRI also linked the project to production workflows, pointing to consistency between capture and post-production. That matters when smartphone footage is used alongside material shot on dedicated cinema cameras.

ARRI's ecosystem includes cameras, lenses, and lighting products, plus rental services and workflow tools used on professional sets. The company has a long heritage in film technology and has received 20 Scientific and Technical Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

HONOR sells smartphones, tablets, PCs, and wearables. It has been promoting an "AI device ecosystem" as mobile suppliers compete on camera processing, generative AI features, and cross-device services.

HONOR CEO James Li framed the agreement around creative expression on mobile devices.

"HONOR is pioneering a new era of mobile imaging, where technology exists to inspire creativity and storytelling," Li said.

He also pointed to ARRI's influence on cinema imaging.

"ARRI has defined the visual language of cinema for generations. Through this collaboration, we are bringing those cinematic standards and professional workflows into mobile imaging, enabling creators to craft stories with greater authenticity and emotional depth," Li said.

ARRI Managing Director David Bermbach said smartphones already appear in professional productions and argued that conditions now favour closer alignment between the sectors.

"Today, consumer smartphones have already become a serious tool in professional filmmaking, being used on blockbusters across the globe. That's why we believe it is time to bring these worlds even closer together. For the first time ever, core elements of ARRI Image Science are being integrated directly into a consumer device," Bermbach said.

What changes

The companies did not specify which parts of ARRI Image Science will be integrated into HONOR's pipeline, or whether the implementation will apply to stills, video, or both. They also did not say whether the work includes new colour profiles, capture formats, on-device monitoring tools, or export settings designed for professional editing packages.

Von Lindeiner described the intended visual outcomes in terms familiar to cinematographers and colourists.

"Our goal is to bring a true cinematic aesthetic to smartphone imaging - natural color, gentle highlight roll-off, and a sense of depth that feels authentic to how stories are meant to be seen. Creators should be able to move seamlessly from mobile capture into professional post-production workflows," he said.

Mobile makers have increasingly turned to established camera brands and imaging specialists to differentiate their handsets. Some have focused on lens design and coatings, while others have concentrated on colour tuning and processing. ARRI's position in cinema production makes this partnership notable, particularly if it influences how footage is handled after capture, not just how it appears on a phone screen.

HONOR said the first product impact will be seen in the ROBOT PHONE, with more details expected closer to launch.