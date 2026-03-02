HONOR unveils AI robot phone concept & Magic V6 foldable

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, HONOR outlined a new product direction linking artificial intelligence with robotics. Announcements included a "Robot Phone" concept, its first humanoid robot, and a new foldable handset, the Magic V6.

The company framed the push around Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI) and set out a broader strategy under three headings: Alpha Phone, Alpha Store and Alpha Lab.

James Li, HONOR's Chief Executive Officer, described the company's positioning during the event.

He said, "With Human-centric as our lighthouse, we navigate the growth of AI through the two beams of IQ and EQ, bringing three forms of intelligence together. We are exploring the new paradigm of AI devices with Alpha Phone; hosting the new paradigm of AI ecosystem with Alpha Store; and building the new paradigm of a silicon-carbon civilisation with Alpha Lab. With three waves of the Alpha Plan, we now have all the components in place and we are driving this journey at full warp speed."

Robot Phone

The Robot Phone concept combines a smartphone with motorised movement and camera motion. HONOR described it as an exploration of "embodied intelligence" that adds physical interaction alongside touch and voice.

The handset uses multimodal perception, with the ability to identify sounds, track motion and maintain visual awareness. This approach is designed to let the phone adjust its camera perspective in real time.

For calling, the Robot Phone supports all-angle AI video calling that follows the user via motorised motion control. It can also respond with "emotional body language", including nods and head shakes, and can dance to music.

HONOR said it developed a micro motor to balance compactness and strength, reduced motor size, and integrated an ultra-compact 4DoF gimbal system into the phone. The design draws on engineering and materials experience from its foldable devices.

The mechanical design supports three-axis gimbal stabilisation, intended to deliver smooth motion in dynamic environments. Features include Super Steady Video, AI Object Tracking and an AI SpinShot mode with 90- and 180-degree rotational movement.

The Robot Phone uses a 200MP sensor and a stabilised gimbal camera system. HONOR positioned the concept as an attempt to narrow the gap between smartphone video and professional-style production.

Foldable focus

Alongside the robotics announcements, HONOR introduced the Magic V6 foldable phone. The device was presented as a flagship model focused on thinness, durability, display engineering and battery technology.

HONOR said the Magic V6 has an 8.75mm profile when closed, alongside a reinforced structure and redesigned hinge. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Battery technology was a central part of the launch message. HONOR said it worked with ATL on its fifth-generation silicon-carbon material, with the Magic V6 reaching 25% silicon content and a 6,660mAh capacity.

It also showed a separate battery concept, the HONOR Silicon-carbon Blade Battery, which it said uses 32% silicon content and energy density above 900 Wh/L. HONOR said this signals a route to foldables with 7,000mAh batteries.

The Magic V6 uses dual LTPO 2.0 screens: a 6.52-inch external display and a 7.95-inch internal display when unfolded. Both panels support adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rates. Peak brightness reaches up to 6,000 nits on the outer screen and 5,000 nits on the inner screen for HDR content.

The internal screen includes ultra-thin flexible glass and SGS Minimized Crease Certification, according to HONOR. It said crease depth is reduced by 44% versus the previous generation. The display stack is designed to reduce reflectivity to as low as 1.5% and includes 4320Hz PWM dimming and an AI Defocus Display feature.

On performance, HONOR said the Magic V6 is the first foldable phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform and includes vapour chamber cooling.

HONOR also highlighted "cross-ecosystem" tools for the Magic V6, saying they allow the handset to work alongside Apple's ecosystem.

Tablet and laptop

HONOR expanded the line-up with the MagicPad 4 tablet and the MagicBook Pro 14 laptop.

The MagicPad 4 uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform, according to HONOR. The tablet is 4.8mm thick and has a 12.3-inch 3K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also includes AI-based multitasking tools and cross-device collaboration features, including interaction alongside Apple's ecosystem.

HONOR said users can deploy and run the OpenClaw AI assistant on the MagicPad 4 through a Linux Lab setting in Developer Options.

The MagicBook Pro 14 uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, HONOR said. It has a 14.6-inch OLED display and was positioned for sustained workloads and creative tasks.

Humanoid robot

HONOR also unveiled its first humanoid robot, signalling a move into consumer robotics. The company said its robots will focus on shopping assistance, workplace inspections and supportive companionship.

It argued that experience in smartphones and connected devices provides user insight that can carry into robotics. HONOR said future embodied AI devices could recognise users and provide personalised physical assistance from the first interaction.

HONOR said the Magic V6 will be available in select markets in the second half of the year, with regional availability and pricing to be confirmed locally.

For the MagicPad 4, HONOR said prices start at £599.99 for the 12GB RAM model and £699.99 for the 16GB RAM model, with colour options varying by configuration.