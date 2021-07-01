Yesterday
Story image
Huawei
Sustainability
Power / Energy

Huawei showcases solar portfolio

By Shannon Williams

Huawei New Zealand is set to showcase its solar range at this week's Sustainable Energy Conference.

Huawei will showcase its FusionSolar Smart PV product portfolio at the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand 2021 conference currently taking place in Hamilton. The launch in New Zealand follows rollouts in more than 60 countries across the globe. 

"Technology is going to play a key role in addressing climate change, and one of Huawei's strategic initiatives is to develop innovations that reduce energy consumption for a low-carbon world," says Yanek Fan, managing director, Huawei Technologies New Zealand.

"Our entry into the local solar market comes when New Zealand looks to increase its uptake of EVs and phase-out of gas, which will further increase New Zealand's electricity demands," he says.

"As we launch our FusionSolar Smart PV solutions locally, we look forward to partnering with SEANZ by taking an active role in its upcoming conference and sharing some of our leading technologies with the wider solar industry."

Huawei's FusionSolar Smart PV solutions are designed for all scenarios, including residential and commercial sectors, solar farms and the development of micro-grids to support remote communities and rural industries. The FusionSolar Smart PV range includes efficient, smart string inverters and controllers, scalable modular battery storage systems, and optimisers that can increase the energy yield of individual solar panels. 

Additionally, Wi-Fi and cellular dongles can connect inverters to the FusionSolar management system allowing users to run reports, safety alarms and energy yield assessments from their phones or desktop devices.

"Our FusionSolar products bring many competitive advantages, which we hope will bring more value to our partners and end-users in New Zealand," says Fan.

"Our smart inverters can pinpoint issues with solar arrays, which can save up to 95 per cent of onsite troubleshooting time. 

"Additionally, pairing individual solar modules with Huawei optimisers can increase the energy yield of the entire array, in some cases as high as 30%," he says. 

"That means the end-user, whether it is a business or a family, will be able to significantly reduce operation and maintenance expenses and enjoy a higher power yield from their solar system."

Huawei's latest solar technology will be on display at SkyCity Hamilton's Waikato Room One throughout the two days of the conference. Huawei's head of solutions, Michael Chan, and head of sales, Alex Liu presented a session that provided an in-depth overview of the company's Smart PV technology and how it will help meet the specific needs of New Zealand.

 

