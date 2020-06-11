f5-nz logo
Intel to release new hybrid Core processors

11 Jun 2020
Newsdesk
Intel has launched new Core processors with Hybrid technology, code-named “Lakefield.” 

Leveraging Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology and featuring a hybrid CPU architecture for power and performance scalability, Lakefield processors are the smallest to deliver Intel Core performance and full Windows compatibility across productivity and content creation experiences for ultra-light and innovative form factors.

“Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel’s vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intel’s deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future,” says Intel corporate vice president and mobile client platforms general manager Chris Walker.

Core processors with Hybrid Technology deliver Windows 10 application compatibility in an up to a 56% smaller package area for up to 47% smaller board size and extended battery life, providing OEMs more flexibility in form factor design across single, dual and foldable screen devices.

They are first Intel Core processors to:

  • ship with attached package-on-package (PoP) memory, further reducing board size,
  • deliver as low as 2.5mW of standby SoC power – an up to 91% reduction compared to Y-series processors,
  • feature native dual internal display pipes, making them ideally suited for foldable and dual-screen PCs.

Two announced designs powered by the new processors and co-engineered with Intel include the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the first fully functional PC with a folding OLED display expected to ship this year, and the Intel-based Samsung Galaxy Book S expected in select markets starting in June.

Intel Core i5 and i3 processors with Intel Hybrid Technology leverage a 10nm Sunny Cove core, and four power-efficient Tremont cores to balance power and performance. 

The processors are fully compatible with 32- and 64-bit Windows applications.

More details:

  • With Foveros 3D stacking technology, processors achieve a dramatic reduction in package area – now only 12x12x1 mm – by stacking two logic dies and two layers of DRAM in three dimensions, also eliminating the need for external memory.
     
  • Hardware-guided OS scheduling enables real-time communication between the CPU and the OS scheduler to run the right apps on the right cores and the hybrid CPU architecture helps deliver up to 24% better performance per SOC power and up to 12% faster single-threaded integer compute-intensive application performance.
     
  • Flexible GPU engine compute enables sustained, high-throughput inference applications, including AI-enhanced video stylisation, analytics and image resolution upscaling.
     
  • Gen11 graphics delivers the biggest leap in graphics for Intel processor-based 7-watt systems, converting video clips up to 54% faster and with support for up to four external 4K displays.
Story image
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Story image
Vodafone's Farmside: Rural internet connections triple
“Surpassing 15,000 customers cements our position as New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider."More
Story image
Review: Dyson V11 Outsize: A vacuum cleaner that really sucks
From the no-mess emptying action through to the effortless experience of actual vacuuming, Dyson have gone out of their way to make cleaning less of a chore and more of a pleasure. More
Story image
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
