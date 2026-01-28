Kingston gains FIPS 140-3 Level 3 for IronKey USBs

Kingston has secured NIST FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for its IronKey Keypad 200 series of hardware-encrypted USB flash drives, expanding its line-up of certified removable storage products.

The certification covers the IronKey Keypad 200 and Keypad 200C models. Kingston said the validation aligns the Keypad 200 series with the IronKey D500S, which already holds the same security level.

FIPS 140-3 is a US government standard for cryptographic modules. Organisations often use it as a procurement requirement in regulated sectors and public sector deployments. Level 3 validation typically signals stronger protections around physical tampering and key management than lower levels, although specific implementation details vary by product.

In a statement, the company positioned the result as a milestone for its encrypted USB portfolio.

"The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification process by NIST has been the most intensive and time-consuming effort in over a decade, but due to our commitment in providing the best product solutions for our customers, Kingston is now the world's first hardware-encrypted USB drive supplier with three different drive models - D500S, KP200 and KP200C - certified to this de-facto global data security standard. With FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification, the IronKey KP200 and KP200C drives are exceptional for securing data-at-rest and meeting government and military standards worldwide," said Kingston.

Cross-platform use

The Keypad 200 series uses a built-in keypad for authentication. Kingston said the drives operate independently of the host operating system. It listed Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS and Android as supported platforms when connected via USB-A or USB-C.

That approach targets environments where staff move encrypted data between different device types, including PCs and mobile hardware. It also reflects a wider market focus on controls around portable storage as organisations tighten policies on removable media.

Kingston also referenced Operational Technology settings where machinery uses USB interfaces for loading and unloading software. It cited NIST Special Publication 1334 guidance on enhanced USB drive security for OT infrastructure companies.

Controls and modes

Kingston said the Keypad 200 series supports separate Admin and User PINs. The company described this as an alternate access route if one password is forgotten.

It also detailed read-only options. Kingston said an Admin can set a global read-only mode that remains in place until reset. It also said users can activate a session read-only mode. The company said this locks the drive against changes or malware being written to the drive when connected to untrusted systems or devices.

For physical resilience, Kingston said the Keypad 200 series carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Regulatory context

Security certification of removable storage has taken on added attention as data breaches and device loss remain common risks. Encrypted drives are often used as compensating controls where network access is restricted, or where data transfer occurs outside managed enterprise platforms.

Kingston linked the certification to compliance needs across multiple regulatory regimes.

"As data loss and theft continue to rise, these drives help organizations reduce the risks and costs associated with lost or stolen devices, while supporting compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, NIS2, CCPA, and other regional data protection standards," said Kingston.

Availability and options

Kingston said the Keypad 200 series is available in USB Type-A and USB Type-C variants. It said capacities run up to 512GB. The company also said it offers customisation options including co-branding.

Kingston said the Keypad 200 incorporates DataLock Secured Technology licensed from ClevX.

With the Keypad 200 and Keypad 200C now validated at FIPS 140-3 Level 3, Kingston said it has three hardware-encrypted USB drive models with that certification available worldwide.