LG expands A-grade energy savings across home appliances

LG has expanded energy-saving technology across its laundry, refrigerator and dishwasher ranges, with many products meeting or exceeding A-grade efficiency standards.

The broader line-up includes washing machines, washer-dryers, dryers, refrigerators and dishwashers, as LG pushes features previously reserved for flagship models deeper into its household appliance portfolio.

In laundry, its flagship washing machine exceeds A-grade requirements by up to 70 per cent. A washer-dryer combination exceeds the benchmark by up to 30 per cent on its washing-only cycle and by up to 10 per cent on its full wash-and-dry cycle.

LG attributes those results to its Direct Drive Motor and inverter control systems, which regulate motor speed and output at different stages of the wash process. Its dryers also use Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology to recycle heat within the system and reduce electricity use.

One of the clearest signs of the broader push is a new mass-premium dryer. The model has moved from the previous B-grade to the new A-grade standard, extending higher efficiency into a more accessible part of the market.

Across categories

The same approach is visible in refrigeration. LG is introducing Bottom-Freezer refrigerators that exceed A-grade requirements by up to 35 per cent, alongside Side-by-Side and French Door models that achieve A-grade performance.

The refrigerator range uses cooling and compressor systems designed to reduce energy loss, including controls that respond to usage conditions and updates to insulation, heat exchangers and motors. Some models also include AI Saving mode, which analyses usage data over three weeks and adjusts cooling during lower-activity periods.

Dishwashers are another major part of the expansion. Nearly the entire new dishwasher range reaches an A-grade rating, supported by a redesigned compact drive unit that lowers water use and, in turn, the energy needed to heat it, along with an updated inverter motor.

At the top end of the line-up are models with Hybrid Air Dry, which can deliver energy savings of up to 30 per cent above the A-grade threshold by increasing air circulation and shortening drying times. LG has also introduced AI SenseClean, which creates wash cycles using up to 32 variables to tailor temperature and programme length to the load.

Wider market

The announcement reflects a wider shift in the appliance market, as manufacturers try to extend lower energy use beyond premium products while households and regulators pay closer attention to running costs and efficiency labels.

For LG, that means repositioning efficiency as a mainstream feature rather than a specification attached only to top-end models. It framed the move as part of a broader effort to make lower energy consumption available across more price points and product formats.

The emphasis on Europe is significant because energy labels carry strong weight in consumer purchasing decisions across the region, particularly in white goods categories such as laundry, refrigeration and dishwashing. A-grade thresholds are demanding, so claims of performance above those levels are likely to be used by brands to differentiate products in a crowded market.

Although LG outlined the range as part of its international appliance portfolio, local availability remains unclear for Australia and New Zealand. Product specifications and launch details for those markets have not yet been confirmed.

Baek Seung-tae, President of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company, set out the company's position on the strategy.

"LG is committed to a dual pursuit: achieving the absolute highest levels of product efficiency and ensuring that our innovations are within the reach of more households," said Baek Seung-tae, President of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.

"We aim to reshape the market so that top-tier energy performance is no longer just a premium option but the new standard for all our customers," Baek said.