LG extends Fit & Max design to more home appliances

LG has extended its Fit & Max design approach from selected refrigerator models to washing machines, dryers and dishwashers.

The South Korean electronics group says the wider range is designed to help appliances fit more neatly into kitchens and laundry rooms without sacrificing the size and functions buyers expect. The concept is built around what LG calls "Fit Space" and "Max Life".

In refrigerators, the approach focuses on reducing clearance requirements and limiting how far doors and cabinets protrude into a room. LG says its models combine zero-clearance installation with a thin-door design and flat exterior, allowing units to sit against walls or adjacent cabinetry.

These refrigerators also include adjustable storage zones, using Dual FRESHConverter+ and a Full Convert Drawer to provide up to three temperature zones for different types of food. An AI Fresh function learns usage patterns over three weeks and adjusts cooling operation accordingly.

Laundry range

LG is also applying the design to its laundry products, including washing and drying appliances. Slide-in installation and flatter surfaces allow the machines to align more closely with surrounding cabinets and reduce how far they extend into the room.

Alongside the revised exterior, LG has changed the internal structure to increase drum size without altering the footprint. The appliances use DD motor-based inverter control to reduce vibration while making room for larger loads.

This links the Fit & Max branding not only to appearance but also to capacity. In practical terms, LG is arguing that a product can occupy the same floor area while handling more laundry.

The washing and drying machines also include automated cycle adjustment. AI Wash and AI Dry detect load characteristics and change settings to reduce the time, energy and attention needed to complete each task.

Dishwasher push

Dishwashers are the third category in the broader rollout. Here, the emphasis is again on flush installation to preserve continuous cabinet lines in fitted kitchens.

LG says the products also offer a one-hour Wash & Dry cycle and an AI SenseClean feature that detects the soil level of each load and adjusts cleaning settings automatically. These functions are intended to speed up daily dishwashing and reduce manual intervention.

More broadly, Fit & Max is shifting from a feature associated mainly with refrigeration into a wider design language for LG's home appliance portfolio. Rather than promoting each category separately, the company is presenting refrigerators, laundry products and dishwashers as part of a common approach to space use and home layout.

That matters in a market where appliance makers are trying to appeal to consumers in smaller urban homes and apartments, especially in Europe, where compact floorplans and integrated cabinetry are common. Buyers often face trade-offs between choosing a machine that physically fits a room and one that offers enough storage, wash capacity or programme options.

Energy use also remains part of the purchasing decision. Although LG did not provide category-wide efficiency figures, it says the expanded Fit & Max line is meant to address demand for appliances that use space more intelligently while still meeting expectations for everyday operation and convenience.

Some refrigerator models tied to the concept have already received external design recognition, according to LG. Its 36-inch VN3 refrigerator models, including swing- and drawer-type configurations, were recognised at the 2026 iF Design Award and the 2026 Red Dot Award.

The laundry claims are framed in comparative terms. LG says capacity has increased versus previous models with the same external dimensions, with gains of 3kg and 2kg over certain earlier machines depending on depth and model type.

For consumers, the pitch is straightforward: fitted appliances no longer need to come with a penalty in volume or utility. For manufacturers, it reflects a growing focus on how products work as part of a room design rather than as standalone machines.

"Consumers should not have to choose between an appliance that fits their space and one that delivers the capacity and performance they need," said Baek Seung-tae, President, LG Home Appliance Solution Company.

"Fit & Max brings these priorities together in one solution. By extending this approach across more appliance categories, we aim to make it easier for consumers to choose products that fit naturally into their homes while delivering greater value in everyday life," Baek said.