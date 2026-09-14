Roborock unveils first pool cleaner & new robot mower

Roborock has unveiled a new range of home and outdoor cleaning products at IFA 2026 in Berlin, extending its portfolio into pool cleaning.

The line-up includes the RockAqua P1 pool cleaner, two robotic vacuum models in the Saros and Qrevo ranges, two F25 wet and dry vacuum models, and the RockNeo Q2 LiDAR robotic mower. Several indoor cleaning products have also received "Allergy Friendly" certification from the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

The RockAqua P1 is the first pool cleaner in the RockAqua series. The underwater robot is designed to clean pool floors, walls, waterlines and shallow platforms, and to handle complex pool shapes.

It has suction of 6,800 gallons per hour, a 4-litre debris basket with dual filtration, and runtime of up to 3.5 hours. It also includes obstacle avoidance using a monocular camera, dirt detection and an automatic waterline parking function intended to make retrieval easier.

The pool cleaner is scheduled to reach local markets in January 2027, with Australia and New Zealand the first launch markets.

Indoor range

For indoor cleaning, Roborock highlighted the Roborock Saros 20 Flow and Roborock Qrevo Edge 3 Pro as its flagship robotic vacuum models. Both use a 36,000Pa suction motor and an upgraded chassis that, according to the company, allows them to cross double-layer thresholds of up to 8.8cm.

The Saros 20 Flow uses a roller mop and the company's RetractSense LiDAR navigation system for mapping and obstacle recognition. The Qrevo Edge 3 Pro uses the same navigation system and has a lower profile intended to let it move under furniture as low as 7.95cm.

Beyond robotic vacuums, Roborock introduced two new wet and dry vacuum products. The F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2 combines steam and hot-water cleaning, while the F25 Pro Turbo Combo is designed as a 5-in-1 product with a detachable drive module and interchangeable heads for use on floors, furniture and hard-to-reach areas.

The Qrevo Edge 3 Pro is priced at AUD $2,799 and will be available from mid-to-late September 2026. The Saros 20 Flow is also priced at AUD $2,799 and is due from late September to early October 2026, while the F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2 will cost AUD $1,599 and the F25 Pro Turbo Combo AUD $1,099.

Allergy label

Products in the Saros 20 series, Qrevo Edge 3 Pro and F25 series have been certified as "Allergy Friendly" by ECARF. Roborock identified the Saros 20 Flow, Qrevo Edge 3 Pro and F25 Steam Ultra Gen 2 among the products covered.

ECARF says its certification is based on scientific standards related to allergen removal. The organisation was founded by Professor Dr. med. Dr. h.c. Torsten Zuberbier.

Garden push

Roborock also used the launch to expand further into outdoor equipment with the RockNeo Q2 LiDAR robotic mower. Designed for lawns of up to 800 square metres, it uses LiDAR-based environmental perception and obstacle avoidance without perimeter cables or antennas, according to the company.

It includes a floating cutting deck and a cutting module intended to trim lawn edges to within 3cm. Pricing was not disclosed, and Roborock said more information would follow.

The mower launch comes alongside a broader retail push in Australia. From the start of September, Australian shoppers will be able to buy the RockMow Z1 LiDAR, RockMow Z150, Q Series and S Series through Bunnings.

Executive view

Ricky Ma, President of Europe and Americas, outlined the company's position on product development and market expansion.

"Our mission is about giving time back to our customers by automating and improving everyday tasks. Building smarter robots is just the means, not the goal. Every minute spent worrying about housework is a minute taken away from family, passions, and personal well-being. Roborock is customer-centric. We deliver trusted experiences that empower people to spend more time on what truly matters. Our goal is to ensure that our technological leadership translates seamlessly into tailored market solutions for people. By strengthening our presence and partner networks across Europe and the Americas, we ensure that our global leadership is felt at a local level, bringing the future of home care directly into households everywhere," Ma said.

The company also pointed to its partnership with Real Madrid as part of its brand strategy.

"When the world's number one in smart home robotics joins forces with the greatest football club in history, it is a partnership built on shared ambition," said Quan Gang, President, Roborock.

"Real Madrid's legacy is defined by innovation on the pitch, resilience, and an uncompromising drive to remain at the top. At Roborock, we operate with the exact same dedication. We do not rest on past achievements; we continuously push the boundaries of what is possible to deliver legendary performance to our global community," Gang said.