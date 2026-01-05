LG unveils ultra-light Aerominum gram laptops with AI

LG Electronics plans to unveil its 2026 LG gram laptop range at CES 2026, introducing a new lightweight metal material and expanding the use of on-device and cloud-based artificial intelligence across the line.

The updated gram portfolio marks a shift in the brand's design and materials strategy. LG has developed a proprietary alloy called Aerominum, which it says reduces overall weight while reinforcing structural strength in the new devices.

Aerominum forms the basis of a new chassis design for the 2026 models. LG states that the material offers scratch resistance and meets military-grade durability standards. The company also highlights an "aeroplate" structure and brushed metal finish that create a more metallic aesthetic without significant added mass.

The 2026 gram range continues the brand's focus on thin and light laptops aimed at mobile professionals and content creators. LG positions the new models as systems that can handle intensive multitasking and AI-related workloads as use of generative tools grows in productivity and creative applications.

Dual AI approach

Selected 2026 gram models feature what LG describes as dual AI. The systems combine on-device processing with cloud-based AI services. LG says this approach gives users flexibility when working under different connectivity and security conditions.

The new laptops support Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform. They also integrate LG's gram chat on-device AI feature on certain configurations.

LG bases its on-device assistant on the company's EXAONE 3.5 sLLM. The company says this allows the laptops to deliver faster responses and keep data local when an internet connection is unavailable.

LG equips the 2026 models with the latest generation processors, although it has not yet detailed specific CPU SKUs across the full range. The company says it has optimised performance for complex AI workflows, content creation and day-to-day productivity tasks such as office applications and web-based work.

Connectivity and security

LG is also extending its cross-device software strategy through the gram line. The latest laptops integrate an enhanced version of gram Link, which manages file sharing, screen mirroring and content transfer.

Earlier versions of gram Link focused on mobile integration. The refreshed software now connects not only to Android and iOS smartphones but also to LG devices based on webOS, including televisions, monitors and projectors.

LG positions gram Link as a hub across three device ecosystems. The company says this reduces friction that comes from file transfer and display sharing between differing operating systems and form factors.

On the security side, LG has extended its ThinQ platform to the new PCs. Users can remotely lock or erase their laptop if it is lost, preventing access to stored data and reduces the risk of information exposure.

17-inch RTX model

At the top of the range, LG has detailed the gram Pro 17 model, designated 17Z90UR. The company describes this as the world's lightest 17-inch laptop with an RTX graphics processor. LG says it delivers the display area of a conventional 17-inch system within a footprint closer to many 16-inch models.

The gram Pro 17 uses a 17-inch WQXGA LCD panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. LG pitches the screen at users who want a large canvas for productivity and media viewing but do not want the weight associated with typical large-screen laptops.

Graphics performance comes from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5050 laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. LG is targeting graphics-intensive work such as video editing, design and some gaming. The company says the 17Z90UR will be available exclusively in North America.

16-inch AI focus

LG has also previewed the gram Pro 16, labelled 16Z90U. The company calls this the lightest 16-inch laptop in its class that to offer both on-device and cloud-based AI integration.

The gram Pro 16 features a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800. LG describes the panel as a premium option with strong contrast performance, aimed at users who split their time between office tasks and content creation such as photo or video editing.

The device runs on the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. LG positions the configuration for responsive multitasking, including AI-supported office workflows and browser-based tasks, in a relatively compact 16-inch chassis.

"The 2026 LG gram represents a new milestone in our decade-long pursuit of ultimate portability. With Aerominum, we have successfully solved the paradox of weight versus durability, creating a premium metallic look that is both incredibly light and exceptionally durable," said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "By fusing this breakthrough material with our advanced dual AI and security solutions, our highly intelligent and extremely portable new laptops empower users to work, create and connect seamlessly wherever they are."

LG has not yet confirmed regional availability or final specifications for all markets, including Australia and New Zealand, and plans to share further details as the 2026 gram range approaches commercial release.