LG & will.i.am unveil AI xboom speakers at CES 2026

LG Electronics has expanded its xboom by will.i.am portable speaker range with four new AI-enabled models that target parties, outdoor use and everyday listening, ahead of a global rollout in 2026.

The new lineup, unveiled at CES 2026, introduces the xboom Stage 501, xboom Blast, xboom Mini and xboom Rock. The products extend a collaboration that began with last year's Stage 301 and the original Bounce and Grab speakers.

LG positions the latest devices as a shift towards smarter interaction and longer battery life across form factors that are designed for homes, travel and outdoor spaces.

AI-led audio

All four models include AI-driven functions that adjust sound and lighting. The speakers support FYI.RaiDiO, which LG describes as an AI productivity tool for creatives. The integration gives users access to ten AI personas and DJs through two-way conversational interactions.

Owners can trigger FYI.RaiDiO through a dedicated "MY Button" on the hardware or via the FYI.RaiDiO app. The system offers real-time curation and location-aware personalisation, which adapts music choices to different contexts and times of day.

The speakers also feature AI Sound. This function analyses audio content and then automatically tunes the equaliser, with a focus on melody, rhythm or vocals. AI Lighting links multicoloured bar lights on the speakers to the music and alters patterns in sync with the sound.

Space Calibration Pro appears on the Stage 501 and Blast models. The technology measures acoustic conditions in the listening area and adjusts the output. LG states that this feature maintains consistent sound in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Stage 501 focus

The xboom Stage 501 sits at the top of the new range with specifications aimed at party use. The model features AI Karaoke Master, which LG says is trained on more than 10,000 songs. The software can remove or lower original vocals from most tracks and can switch pitch. Users can sing solo, perform duets with the original artist or leave the vocals present at a lower level.

Stage 501 includes a 99Wh swappable battery that LG rates at up to 25 hours of playback. Output reaches 220W when the speaker is plugged into mains power and 160W when it runs on battery.

The cabinet has five sides and draws on the wedge design of the earlier Stage 301. Users can position the speaker vertically or horizontally, tilt it, or mount it on a tripod. The audio system combines dual woofers, full-range drivers and Peerless tweeters for higher and lower frequency reproduction.

Rugged Blast model

The xboom Blast targets outdoor events and longer trips. LG lists playback of up to 35 hours from the included 99Wh battery. The speaker offers 220W output and incorporates three passive radiators in its acoustic design.

The Blast uses a rugged enclosure with edge bumpers and has undergone military-standard durability tests, according to LG. The body includes a side rope handle that supports a vertical carry position. A rubber top handle gives users a second carrying option for shorter distances or quick moves across a site.

Compact Mini

The xboom Mini is a smaller model with a cubic form factor. LG indicates a battery life of up to 10 hours, with use cases such as kitchens, patios and portable listening.

The speaker features Sound Field Enhance, which is intended to maintain clarity and spread in more open spaces. The Mini includes IP67 water and dust resistance. It also provides a built-in tripod mount, a fabric-style Magic Strap for flexible placement and raised tactile buttons for basic controls.

Updated Rock speaker

The xboom Rock revises LG's former XG2 outdoor speaker. The model supports up to 10 hours of playback and has passed seven military-standard tests, according to the company. LG has increased output to 6W over the previous version.

Sound Field Enhance also appears in the Rock. The feature aims to keep audio consistent across wider outdoor areas. The speaker supports LE Audio Auracast broadcasting, which allows one source to send audio to multiple receivers for group listening.

The Rock includes a smart button for quick access to app functions. LG frames the product as a companion for hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.

Creative AI link

FYI.RaiDiO sits at the centre of the AI elements across the revised lineup. The platform originates from FYI, an AI-focused creative and communications company founded by will.i.am.

"We are turning sound into a living, learning experience," said will.i.am, Founder & CEO, FYI. "With FYI.RAiDiO and AI personas, xboom by will.i.am speakers offer a glimpse into a new way of enjoying audio experience through an inspiring cultural connection with AI. These enhancements will bring people closer and connect through a shared passion of music and creativity."

LG launched the original xboom by will.i.am range in 2025 as part of a broader push in lifestyle audio. The company has stated that portable speakers form a key segment within its consumer electronics portfolio.

Speaking about the latest products, an LG executive linked the partnership with its broader audio plans. "The collaboration with will.i.am continues to advance our vision for intelligent, expressive sound," said Lee Jeong-seok, Head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company's Audio Business, LG Electronics. "As we move into 2026, portable audio will remain a key growth driver for LG, combining refined performance, AI innovation and design that reflects what consumers value most," said Lee.

LG plans a global rollout of the new xboom by will.i.am speakers during 2026 and will show the range on its CES stand in Las Vegas.