LG unveils Gallery TV, blending art & home cinema

LG Electronics will introduce a new art-focused television, the LG Gallery TV, at CES 2026 as it broadens its lifestyle screen range and pushes deeper into design-led home displays.

The LG Gallery TV functions as both a television and a digital art canvas. It links with LG's Gallery+ service, which offers access to more than 4,500 pieces of visual content that refresh monthly.

The new model sits within LG's lifestyle screen portfolio, which targets consumers who prioritise interior design and visual cohesion in living spaces. LG positions the Gallery TV as a product that blends into home décor rather than standing out as a traditional television.

Art-style display

The Gallery TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. It features a slim profile and a flush-mount design so that it sits close to the wall. Customisable magnetic frames surround the screen and give users a choice of looks. One frame type ships with the television and another is sold separately, with availability varying by market.

LG worked with museum curators during development of the Gallery TV. The set includes a 'Gallery Mode' that adjusts colour and brightness for artwork display. The company says this mode reproduces visual texture in a way that aims to resemble original pieces.

The screen uses a specialised panel that reduces glare and limits reflections. LG states that this supports an art-like viewing experience in different lighting conditions.

The Gallery TV also adjusts picture settings based on ambient light in the room. The television monitors changes in brightness over the course of the day and modifies the image in response.

The model includes internal storage. Users can load and store preferred artworks or personal images locally without relying solely on streaming.

Entertainment features

Beyond its role as a display for static or slow-moving art, the Gallery TV operates as a 4K television for films, shows and games. LG uses its MiniLED backlight technology in the set. The television also incorporates the α (Alpha) 7 AI Processor, which runs image and audio processing functions.

LG includes AI Sound Pro, specified at Virtual 9.1.2 channel audio. The company positions this as a way to add immersive sound without external speakers.

Gallery+ service

The Gallery TV links directly with LG Gallery+, a content service that the company describes as an "interior platform". The service turns television screens into decorative elements by supplying a library of visual works.

LG Gallery+ contains over 4,500 pieces of content. The library spans fine art, cinematic imagery, game visuals and animations. LG updates the catalogue each month.

The service operates across LG's wider television lineup, not just on the Gallery TV model. A light version is free on LG TVs. The full service runs as a subscription product billed through webOS Pay, although availability depends on region.

Users can also display their own photographs on the Gallery TV and through Gallery+. They can upload personal images that replace or sit alongside preset content in the library.

Gallery+ includes generative AI functions. Customers can create original images using AI-based tools and then use these images as screen visuals.

The service incorporates audio as well as images. Users can select built-in background music tracks within Gallery+ or stream playlists via Bluetooth devices.

LG describes Gallery+ as a way for customers to treat the television as a creative centre in the home rather than solely as a viewing device.

Lifestyle strategy

The Gallery TV extends LG's push into lifestyle-focused televisions, an area where rival manufacturers also offer models that resemble framed artworks or decorative panels. The segment aims at buyers who view televisions as part of interior architecture rather than as standalone electronics.

"We will continue to lead the market by expanding our lifestyle TV lineup, transforming the screen into a companion that fluidly adapts to our customers' preferences," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "Our goal is to enrich customers' lives by providing the freedom to design every aspect of their personal space."

LG will present the Gallery TV as part of its full Art TV lineup at CES 2026. The company plans to demonstrate how its lifestyle screens operate as design-oriented fixtures as well as conventional entertainment devices.