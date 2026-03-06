Lime rolls out shared e-scooters & e-bikes in Wellington

Lime has launched shared e-scooters in Wellington, with a rollout of shared e-bikes scheduled for next month. The move adds the New Zealand capital to the list of local cities where the operator already runs services.

When the e-bikes arrive, Wellington will be the first city in New Zealand to receive Lime's new LimeBike model. Lime also plans rider education events as the service begins.

Lime already operates in Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, and Palmerston North. Wellington is the latest addition to its New Zealand network as local and central government agencies explore alternatives to private car use for shorter trips.

Will Peters, Lime's Head of Asia Pacific, said the Wellington launch focuses on affordability and lower-emissions urban travel.

"We're incredibly excited to give people in Wellington a new, affordable, reliable, low‐carbon way to move around their city."

Peters also cited Wellington's existing active-travel infrastructure as a factor in the decision to enter the market.

"Wellington has great infrastructure for active modes of transport, and Lime will help commuters, students, and visitors to take advantage of it-unlocking easier, more enjoyable trips between workplaces, campuses, neighbourhoods, and the wider surrounding area."

Lime described the launch as a step in its expansion across New Zealand. Peters said the company is working with public sector partners and other stakeholders on the rollout.

"Launching into New Zealand's capital city is a major moment for Lime. Wellington is a fast-moving, forward-thinking city, and we're proud to be working with the Government, the local council, and all our partners in New Zealand to support Wellington's transport network for the good of the community. We want Wellingtonians to feel proud that their city is leading the way in embracing cleaner, smarter ways to get around."

New bike model

Next month's e-bike rollout will introduce LimeBike to Wellington, which Lime describes as its most advanced and sustainable vehicle.

Lime said the LimeBike design prioritises comfort for longer journeys and accessibility for a wide range of riders, including women, seniors, and smaller individuals.

Lime said LimeBike is already in use in cities including Sydney, Paris, Seattle, and Zurich. It did not provide fleet sizes for Wellington's initial e-scooter deployment or the planned e-bike launch.

Rules and controls

Lime said it will use a mix of in-app guidance and physical infrastructure to influence rider behaviour. Measures include in-app riding tutorials and reminders, parking guidance, designated parking bays, and speed limits aligned with local restrictions.

It also plans to apply geofenced no-ride or slow-ride zones in busier parts of Wellington. Geofencing uses location-based controls to limit how devices operate within specific areas.

Lime said safety and parking compliance will be central to its approach in the city.

"Promoting safe riding and responsible parking is at the heart of how Lime operates. We'll be using in‐app riding tutorials and reminders, clear parking guidance, designated parking bays, capped speed in line with local restrictions and safety guidance, and geofenced no‐ride or slow‐ride areas in busy parts of Wellington to encourage the right behaviour."

Pricing option

Lime said it will offer its LimePrime subscription in Wellington, which it describes as a way to reduce per-trip costs for regular riders.

Under the Wellington offer, members pay a flat monthly fee of $4.99 and receive unlimited trips priced at $3 per ride for up to 20 minutes.

Lime did not set out standard pay-as-you-go pricing for Wellington, or whether pricing will vary by vehicle type, location, or time of day. It also did not detail any discounts for low-income riders or public transport connections.

Rider events

Lime said it will hold in-person sessions at Odlins Plaza on the Waterfront and at Kilbirnie Park. The events will cover how to ride Lime's e-scooters and e-bikes.

The Lime app will provide information about the sessions. Lime's next step in Wellington is the start of its e-bike operation next month, with LimeBike forming the core of that rollout.