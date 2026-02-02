LoungePair partners Vietnam Airlines & Auckland Airport

LoungePair has struck new agreements with Vietnam Airlines and Auckland Airport, adding the Strata Lounge in Auckland to its network and supplying the lounge access platform for the airline's Lotusmiles frequent flyer programme.

The Auckland-based travel technology company said Vietnam Airlines will use LoungePair's system for a new service branded as Lotusmiles Lounges. LoungePair also named former LoungeBuddy Chief Executive Tyler Dikman as an advisor.

LoungePair sells on-demand and walk-up airport lounge access. It positions the service as an alternative to annual lounge memberships and airline status-based access. The company said its network covers more than 1,400 lounges worldwide.

Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines will offer lounge access to Lotusmiles members through a co-branded platform built on LoungePair's technology. The company said members will be able to purchase access to Vietnam Airlines' Lotus Lounges or select from lounges in LoungePair's broader network.

Under the arrangement, Lotusmiles members will earn miles on eligible lounge purchases, according to LoungePair. The company said this expands how members can use the programme outside Vietnam Airlines' own lounge footprint.

Nguyen Sy Thanh, Lotusmiles Director, Vietnam Airlines, described the airline's focus on the member experience.

"We are delighted to work with LoungePair to expand access to comfortable, convenient airport lounge experiences. This partnership supports our commitment to enhancing every journey while making travel more rewarding, refined, effortless for Lotusmiles members," says Nguyen Sy Thanh, Lotusmiles Director, Vietnam Airlines.

LoungePair Chief Executive Daniel Kinnoch said the deal centres on providing lounge access without additional programme sign-ups or pre-booking steps.

"By powering lounge access for Vietnam Airlines, we're enabling Lotusmiles to deliver tangible, high-value rewards to members wherever they travel," says Daniel Kinnoch, CEO of LoungePair. "Lotusmiles members gain simple, on-demand access to award-winning lounges worldwide, without the need for additional loyalty programmes, complex sign-ups, or advance booking, and with responsive customer support when it matters most."

LoungePair said customers can buy passes online or via mobile, and receive digital delivery using a QR code and access code. The company also said it will provide dedicated customer support for Lotusmiles customers on lounge pass purchases.

Auckland addition

In a separate agreement, LoungePair has added Auckland International Airport's Strata Lounge. The company said travellers will now be able to purchase Strata Lounge passes through LoungePair when passing through Auckland.

Scott Tasker, Chief Customer Officer at Auckland Airport, said the airport saw early demand for the offering.

"Strata Lounge is designed to give travellers a comfortable place to reset before or between flights," said Scott Tasker, Chief Customer Officer at Auckland Airport. "Partnering with LoungePair makes that space available to a wider range of travellers, and the response we've seen since launch suggests it's meeting a genuine need."

Leadership adviser

LoungePair also appointed Tyler Dikman as an advisor. Dikman co-founded lounge booking platform LoungeBuddy, which American Express acquired in 2019. Following the acquisition, he served as Vice President of Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express, where he worked on integrating LoungeBuddy and its travel products for card members.

Dikman said his remit will cover commercial and organisational areas, including partnerships.

"LoungePair has built a strong platform with a clear value proposition," said Tyler Dikman. "I'll be working closely with the team on global strategy and execution, leadership and corporate direction, brand and marketing initiatives, and the development of partnerships as the business continues to scale. The focus is on delivering a consistent and comfortable experience for both New Zealand and international travellers wherever they are, and ensuring strategy translates into real, practical outcomes that continue to add value."

Recent deals

The company linked the latest announcements to earlier partnership activity in the region. In November 2025, LoungePair signed agreements with Zurich-backed travel insurance provider Freely, Australian Frequent Flyer, and lounge network Dragonpass. LoungePair said those deals extended its distribution beyond direct consumer sales into loyalty, rewards, and business-to-business channels across Australasia and Asia.

With the Vietnam Airlines agreement in place, LoungePair said it expects more airline and loyalty programme relationships where the company supplies the platform and customer transaction flow for lounge access.