Microsoft gears up for Windows 11 launch from 5th October

Yesterday

Microsoft has selected the 5th of October as the launch date for the Windows 11 operating system, which will progressively start rolling out as a free upgrade to all eligible Windows 10 PCs, and as the default operating system for new PCs going to market.

Microsoft’s Aaron Woodman says the new Windows is designed to bring people ‘closer to what they love’.

One of the major breakthroughs in Windows 11 is the ability for people to develop and run Android-based apps for the Microsoft Store, thanks to a partnership with Amazon and Intel. But this is still in development - Woodman says it will start as a preview for those in the Windows Insider programme over the coming months.

Microsoft says that new, eligible devices will receive the upgrade first, followed by other eligible devices. Microsoft considers factors such as hardware, reliability metrics, the device’s age, and many other factors to determine what devices can receive the update, and when.

Minimum Windows 11 specs so far include:

  • Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
  • TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
  • Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x
  • Display:  >9" with HD Resolution (720p)
  • Internet connection.

End users can find out if their device is eligible by downloading the PC Health Check app.

"We’ve worked closely with our OEM and retail partners to bring you powerful Windows 10 PCs today, that will take you into the future with Windows 11,” notes Woodman.

Amongst Microsoft's OEM partners are Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung.

Dynabook will also offer several PCs with Windows 11 pre-installed in the last quarter of 2021. The company will continue to ship laptops with Windows 10 for business customers. 

Australia and New Zealand general manager Angela Walker also comments, “Dynabook is excited about Windows 11 and ready to pair the new operating system with our world-class portfolio of business laptops.We are ready to assist. Whether your organisation is looking to be a Windows 11 early adopter or choosing to stay with Windows 10, Dynabook will have the right laptops available.” 

Microsoft expects the Windows 11 rollout to be available to all eligible devices by mid-2022.

Woodman says, “If you have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know when it’s available. You can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for your device by going to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates.”

