Story image
Mobile Security
Business
GCSB
TCF
Spark
Safety
PIJF

Mobile madness: Unpacking the business and personal risks of digital mobile in Aotearoa

By Mitchell Hageman, Yesterday

iPhone, Android, Blackberry. If you are a working professional in the business world, you would undoubtedly have come across these things. 

Perhaps you've been given one as a work phone for your company, or have decided to buy one for your personal use. Either way, it's become abundantly clear that our lives have become dependent on this type of technology, in both a business and personal sense.

With cell phones being used for dual purposes, inherent risks are also involved. The mix of sensitive data and personal information and activity is dangerous, particularly if people aren't careful about what they do online.

This begs the question of how safe we really are on our phones. Should Kiwis practice better smartphone security, and are they one swipe or tap away from a colossal data breach?

Famously, many prominent smartphone apps and programs have been systematically hacked by exploiting their key features. In the professional world, a notable example of this was the infamous Uber app hack in 2016, which resulted in 57 million users having their information across all mobile devices.

The risk is real, and with the increased undertaking of hybrid and remote work, hackers have an even bigger opportunity to steal data from a range of new networking and content making apps installed on smartphones. To add to this, there is the heightened risk of a breach through means such as IP addresses, fake apps and cookies through Safari or Google.

A damning statistic in Proofpoint's 2020 State Of The Phise Report revealed that before the pandemic, 90% of respondents globally said they used employer-issued devices for personal activities. In addition, 32% of working adults were unfamiliar with Virtual Private Network (VPN) services. The findings also revealed a significant knowledge gap, where only 61% of these adults correctly identified examples of phishing and understood the term. Both of these subjects are some of the most common security threat related terms for device users.

In the subsequent 2021 report, more than 50% of respondents indicated they used a hybrid work scenario, and through this, there were further indications that work phones are still being widely used for a variety of personal reasons, including gaming and online shopping. The most common use of work devices was to check a personal email, which can be attributed to various cyber risks.

McAfee consumer marketing director Natalie Maxfield states on the McAfee company blog that, "A smartphone loaded with business and personal data makes for a desirable target. Hackers target smartphones because they're often unprotected, which gives hackers an easy "in" to your personal information and to any corporate networks you may use. It's like two hacks with one stone."

With this statement in mind, it's clear both businesses and consumers need to be aware and proactive in these times of rapid change. New Zealand Telecommunications Forum's (TCF) CEO Paul Brislen believes while the problem is less of an issue directly here in NZ, employers and employees are starting to become more aware of the dangers involved and then acting accordingly.

"I think the more people rely on these devices, and the more we use them for everything from banking to COVID, the more at risk they are. I think people are becoming much more careful."

He elaborates that hybrid work has forced employees to have more self-responsibility for their own cell phone security as they will generally not have access to the full range of systems in place they would usually have in a workplace or office.

"A lot of companies have now said, 'you guys are now responsible for your own IP security in a way that you never were before.' 

"If sitting in an office, it was generally absolutely fine to rely on the firewall and the IT department. When you're at home, it's all on you. You've got to be aware of phishing attacks and scam calls and all that kind of thing," he says.

The TCF also consistently works alongside key government agencies on behalf of the telco industry to maximise security and limit fraud in any way they can.

"We work on behalf of the industry with the likes of CIT, the Cybersecurity Emergency Response Team and the GCSB."

When asked to give advice for employers who provide staff with work phones and plans, Brislen says it would be wise for them to think carefully about the demands of the business and the degree of risk associated with each role.

"I really like the idea of employers and employees sitting down and working out what digital technology is right for that employee in that role," he says.

"I had lunch with an old colleague, and he's got a work phone and a personal phone and never the two shall meet. He keeps them very separate because he's in a high security role."

Brislen says at the end of the day, communication is the key to better solutions.

"It's really about having that conversation, making sure that you're maximising everybody's best efforts."

Telecom provider Spark NZ is also involved in ensuring its clients' networks for cell phones are secure and reliable.

Spark cyber defence chapter lead Nyuk Loong Kiw says that many factors to do with individual work systems are beyond the Sparks control, but the company suggests some useful safety measures to follow and have implemented a number of controls for general security.

"Risk management is a core part of running all businesses. Cyber security risk associated with cell phones is only one aspect of the possible attack vector. Spark's recommendation to businesses is to have a defined cyber security strategy and plan, understand what could hurt their organisation due to a cyber security incident (e.g. ransomware, DDOS or a compromised account on a cell phone or laptop) and have plan to protect and detect those events accordingly," he says.

"Spark works closely with GCSB, as part of compliance to the Telecommunications (Interception Capability and Security) Act 2013 (TICSA), which establishes obligations for New Zealand's telecommunications network operators regarding network security. TICSA is designed to prevent, sufficiently mitigate or remove security risks from the design, build and operation of public telecommunications networks."

He says that risk is most prominent when the employer does not provide devices such as phones, and having clear communication channels will prevent information from getting lost in the process.

"If the devices are provided by employees, that creates risk. For example, an employee's device might be old, and they may have trouble updating it. Or it may contain apps that could put the organisation's information at risk if they're from an untrusted source or if the employee has given the apps wide-reaching permission to access information on their phone. However, if businesses provide the mobile device, they may find it easier to oversee things like updates, operating systems and to manage the overall business technology environment.

"It is also a good idea to have open lines of communication about how an employer expects a work-provided mobile phone to be used, whether and to what extent the employer will have access to the device and information held on it, or even what will happen to the device and data in certain scenarios, such as when the employee moves on."

Some of the other tips recommended by Spark for businesses and consumers include:

  • Be careful where you store and to whom you provide your personal details
  • Be guarded with what you make public on social media
  • Make sure you keep your software and anti-virus programmes up to date
  • Check the security and privacy controls of apps before you install them and avoid giving apps more permission than they legitimately need
  • Use a different password for all your online accounts
  • Change your passwords often and don't reuse old passwords
  • Use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for online accounts where it's available

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Related stories
Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard in landmark deal>>
E-signature software use in small to medium businesses on the rise>>
Risk and reward: Report reveals what risks businesses should look out for in 2022>>
2degrees, Orcon merger to take on telco powerhouses Vodafone and Spark>>
Aotearoa's cyber skills shortage: The tug-of-war between talent supply & demand>>
The GDPR and NZ: Why this relationship is so important to the future of data privacy in Aotearoa>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Game review: God of War (PC)
Whereas the previous games across the PlayStation 3 and 4 have followed the Spartan, Kratos, on his tragic journey through Greek mythology, God of War switches proceedings to an interesting deep-dive into Norse mythology.>>
Story image
Open Source
The aftermath of Log4j - What can be done to protect businesses?
Last year's Apache Log4j vulnerability created a lot of chaos, so what can be done to protect companies from the security implications?>>
Story image
Honeywell
Honeywell receives Rainbow Tick for diversity & inclusion in NZ
The company states, “We foster an inclusive environment in which all employees feel valued, respected and accepted.">>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-C500 earbuds
My first impressions of the WF-C500 earbuds were really good. The packaging is very similar to that of the flagship earbuds. The earbuds themselves came with a protective charging case, instructions, warranties, different size ear tips and a USB-C charging cable.>>
Story image
Phishing
COVID-19 vax most popular topic for phishing attacks in 2021
While phishing attacks remain a consistent threat to online security, attackers are switching up the topics they use to bait unsuspecting victims.>>
Story image
Malware
New Zealanders hit hard by trackers according to new Norton research
Online tracking and subsequent security threats have become increasingly prevalent in New Zealand, with NortonLifeLock research revealing some alarming statistics.>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Pro Hybrid gaming headset
EPOS goes from strength to strength, unleashing with its top-of-the-range EPOS H3 Pro Hybrid what could just be the ultimate gaming headset.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Major cryptocurrency losses for SMBs from BlueNoroff threat actor
Kaspersky has uncovered a series of attacks by advanced persistent threat actor BlueNoroff against small and medium-sized business, resulting in major cryptocurrency losses for the victims.>>
Story image
Hootsuite
Social media user numbers swell to 58% of world's population, spurring social commerce boom
More than 58% of the global population now uses social media - so which platform is leading the pack?>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Experts weigh in on how to protect yourself against banking scammers
"Financial wellness is more than spending wisely and having healthy savings levels - it is also about keeping our money safe and not losing it to bad guys.">>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
Uncharted 4:  A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were released several years ago exclusively for the PS4 console. Well, now PC and PS5 owners can play both games in the form of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection out this year. >>
Story image
Training
Phishing emails in Q421 focused on everyday tasks - research
Phishing emails in the last quarter of 2021 were primarily focused on users' everyday tasks, new research has found.>>
Story image
Mobile Security
Mobile madness: Unpacking the business and personal risks of digital mobile in Aotearoa
Should Kiwis practice better smartphone security, and are they one swipe or tap away from a colossal data breach?>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom's Sydney office pilots 'employee-led' approach to the future of work
Just 1% of Zoom's workforce wanted to work full time in an office in 2021. Now the company is piloting new 'workstyles' to improve employee satisfaction.>>
Story image
VPN
Surfshark adds a website safety warning feature to its browser extension
Surfshark created website safety warning feature that encourages people to be more mindful about the data they are giving to websites and digital platforms.>>
Story image
Wearables
Wearables market to reach 344.9 million shipments in 2022, lead by sports and fitness trackers>>
Story image
Gaming
Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range>>
Story image
Employee Experience
Global IT company named best employer in Australia and 16 other countries>>
Story image
Ransomware
Older people targeted by ransomware while young adults fall for TikTok scams>>
Story image
Music
Hands-on review: Belkin SOUNDFORM Rise and SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
NZ tech sector has what it takes to attract international investment - industry boss>>
Story image
Internet of Things
IoT technology set to help provide safer community housing>>
Story image
Telstra
Telstra deploys industry-first Ericsson Private 5G for enterprise>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency trading in NZ below world average, but signs show increased awareness>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Meta says it's building the 'fastest supercomputer in the world'>>
Story image
Price Me
NZ Compare to acquire international comparison company PriceMe>>
Story image
Fortinet
Fortinet partners with Telecom Niue to increase network security>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
2021 a year to remember for blockchain industry - report>>
Story image
Manufacturing
Four industries revolutionised by robots>>
Story image
Phishing
DHL tops list of companies most impersonated by criminals>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard in landmark deal>>
Story image
Firewall
Avast launches a new firewall in latest product updates>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Advantage hires new senior cyber security engineer>>
More stories