My Food Bag scales its meal delivery service with Infor

Infor has announced that My Food Bag, a recipe and meal delivery service, has deployed its CloudSuite Food & Beverage (F&B) ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility.

My Food Bag experienced exponential growth over its first five years of operation, with more than $100 million in revenue. The cloud-native company recognised the need to invest in a modern, industry-specific ERP platform. In a matter of months, it completed a rapid implementation of Infor CloudSuite F&B and Infor Product Lifecycle Management for Process (Optiva), with benefits for internal and external stakeholders, including customers and suppliers.

With the rapid growth, the company faced myriad challenges as systems and processes could not scale with the business. My Food Bag decided to transform its back office to support continued meteoric expansion completely.

"Introducing Infor was a real turning point for the business. It was a signal that we were growing up, that we were maturing," says My Food Bag CEO, Kevin Bowler.

"As our product range became more complex and our customers became demanding, it was imperative for us to have a single source of the truth and a single system to support the flow of information right across the business."

My Food Bag adjusts and creates recipes based on the weekly feedback it collects on every recipe, and the company says Infor has been crucial to customer retention.

"With Infor, we now have clear data on what every ingredient in every recipe is costing us. We can then take that visibility and align it to the feedback from our customers to help us optimise and deliver new recipes that will not only help us grow but keep our customers coming back," says Bowler.

He says My Food Bag has improved on-time payments for its 80-plus strong local supplier base with Infor. "For some of our farmers, we're their largest customer. They don't necessarily have the cash flow to support operations for extended periods without payment. It's therefore essential that we pay our suppliers on time and accurately, so they can keep operating and providing produce for our deliveries.

"Moving to Infor Food & Beverage has helped streamline our financial processes so that we can be confident that we are paying our suppliers on time," he adds.

Mark Winter, My Food Bag chief financial officer, says before Infor, there was "immense difficulty asking fundamental questions of the data" as the organisation didn't have a single source of the truth. "We had multiple sources of the truth, and that meant I was wasting time working through inconsistencies in the data instead of focusing on strategic priorities," he says.

My Food Bag previously relied on manual spreadsheets for nutritional information and allergens, but Infor PLM for Process has provided a recipe management system with controls and parameters to provide confidence at any scale.

"My Food Bag is one of New Zealand's, and indeed the region's, great success stories," says Infor ANZ managing director, Jarrod Kinchington.

"It played a critical role in keeping Kiwis well-nourished when lockdown measures were in place, and Infor is proud to support such an innovative and agile brand delivering quality food every day. By adopting a comparative, transparent partnership approach, Infor has managed to deliver business benefits to My Food Bag in a matter of months compared with the industry standard of many years."