FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Smartphone
Gaming
Drones
Review
Augmented Reality
Story image
ERP Vendor
Infor
Food delivery service
scale
Growth

My Food Bag scales its meal delivery service with Infor

By Ryan Morris-Reade
Yesterday

Infor has announced that My Food Bag, a recipe and meal delivery service, has deployed its CloudSuite Food & Beverage (F&B) ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility.

My Food Bag experienced exponential growth over its first five years of operation, with more than $100 million in revenue. The cloud-native company recognised the need to invest in a modern, industry-specific ERP platform. In a matter of months, it completed a rapid implementation of Infor CloudSuite F&B and Infor Product Lifecycle Management for Process (Optiva), with benefits for internal and external stakeholders, including customers and suppliers.

With the rapid growth, the company faced myriad challenges as systems and processes could not scale with the business. My Food Bag decided to transform its back office to support continued meteoric expansion completely.

"Introducing Infor was a real turning point for the business. It was a signal that we were growing up, that we were maturing," says My Food Bag CEO, Kevin Bowler. 

"As our product range became more complex and our customers became demanding, it was imperative for us to have a single source of the truth and a single system to support the flow of information right across the business."

My Food Bag adjusts and creates recipes based on the weekly feedback it collects on every recipe, and the company says Infor has been crucial to customer retention.

"With Infor, we now have clear data on what every ingredient in every recipe is costing us. We can then take that visibility and align it to the feedback from our customers to help us optimise and deliver new recipes that will not only help us grow but keep our customers coming back," says Bowler.

He says My Food Bag has improved on-time payments for its 80-plus strong local supplier base with Infor. "For some of our farmers, we're their largest customer. They don't necessarily have the cash flow to support operations for extended periods without payment. It's therefore essential that we pay our suppliers on time and accurately, so they can keep operating and providing produce for our deliveries. 

"Moving to Infor Food & Beverage has helped streamline our financial processes so that we can be confident that we are paying our suppliers on time," he adds.

Mark Winter, My Food Bag chief financial officer, says before Infor, there was "immense difficulty asking fundamental questions of the data" as the organisation didn't have a single source of the truth. "We had multiple sources of the truth, and that meant I was wasting time working through inconsistencies in the data instead of focusing on strategic priorities," he says.

My Food Bag previously relied on manual spreadsheets for nutritional information and allergens, but Infor PLM for Process has provided a recipe management system with controls and parameters to provide confidence at any scale. 

"My Food Bag is one of New Zealand's, and indeed the region's, great success stories," says Infor ANZ managing director, Jarrod Kinchington. 

"It played a critical role in keeping Kiwis well-nourished when lockdown measures were in place, and Infor is proud to support such an innovative and agile brand delivering quality food every day. By adopting a comparative, transparent partnership approach, Infor has managed to deliver business benefits to My Food Bag in a matter of months compared with the industry standard of many years."

 

Related stories
DSL still experiencing rapid rates of decline in OECD countries
KFC takes flight in new drone partnership with Wing
GDP rise set for NZ, but OECD recommends digital transformation to drive growth
Tablet and Smartphone sales slump in Q4, but see overall yearly growth
Flying food: Domino's drone partnership opens new opportunities in food delivery sector
Cloudflare Radar releases surprising internet traffic and security statistics in 2021 review
Top stories
Story image
Food delivery service
My Food Bag scales its meal delivery service with Infor
My Food Bag has deployed Infor's Food & Beverage ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility.
Story image
NZ Government
Govt creates roadmap for growth in NZ's tech sector
The digital technology sector is now one of the country’s top earners, contributing an estimated $6.6 billion to the economy in 2019.
Story image
Remote Working
2degrees helps working Kiwis switch off with new app
New research by the company revealed that nearly half of New Zealand adults are looking for a better balance between their online and real lives but don't know how to achieve it.
Story image
App
Economic development agency launches new app to pair employers with talent
Whanganui city's economic development agency wants to see locals swiping right on a new matchmaking app set up to pair Whanganui businesses with skilled workers.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Grind and Push Active wireless earbuds
Skullcandy’s earbuds tend to offer a stylish design, comfortable fit, and great audio experience. Do the company’s latest earbuds, the Grind and Push Active models continue to impress?
Story image
Open Source
2021 Open Source Awards celebrate best NZ has to offer
"The joy of open source is the joy of sharing, learning from others and building capability that can be used anywhere by anyone."
Story image
Drones
Flying food: Domino's drone partnership opens new opportunities in food delivery sector
Fancy getting your pizza delivered by drone? That might soon become a reality with Domino's signing a new deal with drone company SkyDrop.
Story image
DSL
DSL still experiencing rapid rates of decline in OECD countries
High-speed fibre internet continues to be the most significant player in OECD countries, with growth rates still powering ahead of DSL.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro blocks 94 billion threats in 2021
Detections increased 42% as malicious actors stepped up their attacks.
Story image
Gaming
Virtual reality game Wanderer puts New Zealand developers on world stage
A major console-maker has for the first time released a Kiwi-made virtual reality (VR) game.
Story image
Blockchain
Lost Socks NFT’s to start minting mid February
Following the success of many recent Non-fungible tokens, a odd new entrant is launching this month with a focus on your laundry.
Story image
MoErgos
Kiwi ingenuity set to shake up keyboard hardware market
Kiwi ingenuity has created new waves in the hardware space, with Wellington-based MoErgos successfully achieving enough Kickstarter funding for their Glove80 wireless keyboard.
Story image
Data analytics
Tech salaries on the rise while demand for data analytics, Python and cybersecurity skills remain high
Tech salaries are increasing 15-30% on average globally, while the ability to work from home is a non-negotiable for most.
Story image
Apple
Tablet and Smartphone sales slump in Q4, but see overall yearly growth
Tablets and Smartphone sales saw a decline in Q4 of the last financial year, however they also saw an overall yearly increase.
Story image
VPN
VPNs are the MVPs, so what exactly can they help you with?
Although a VPN cannot guarantee you 100% anonymity, it does give an extensive amount of protection, so it may definitely be worth a look next time you want to nab a good flight deal or avoid those troublesome ISPs.
Story image
Malware
ESET discovers DazzleSpy, a new macOS spying malware
The vulnerability could also have been exploited on iOS, even on devices such as the iPhone XS and newer.
Story image
NVIDIA
'Regulatory challenges' kill NVIDIA's Arm acquisition deal
The deal's off but NVIDIA still loses $1.25 billion, which Arm owner SoftBank Group will treat as profit in Q4.
Story image
Apple iPhone
Three years to afford an iPhone? New global data reveals how long it could take you
The affordability of the latest iPhone model has been put to the test in a new global study, and New Zealanders may have to start saving their pennies.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Australia and New Zealand shouldn't rush to follow White House zero-trust cybersecurity strategy
"Going deeper, four years to zero trust is a very ambitious goal – and a strategy that will no doubt continue to evolve as government agencies dig in."
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Brother MFC-J4540DW multi-function inkjet printer
The Brother MFC-J4540DW is an A4 duplex printer/scanner/fax machine with a 20-page document feeder.
Story image
Gaming
Square Enix launches Oceania Data Centre for Final Fantasy XIV Online
Australian and New Zealand players of the long-running massively multiplayer online game Final Fantasy XIV Online (FFXIV) now have access to a local server.
Story image
Gaming
Bethesda reveals the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online
This year’s story for Zenimax Online’s epic massively multiplayer online game, The Elder Scrolls Online, takes players to the new never before seen region, High Isle.
Story image
GDP
GDP rise set for NZ, but OECD recommends digital transformation to drive growth
They say that digital apprenticeships should be developed to help drive forward this technological transformation, and particular assistance be provided for those pursuing digital careers.
Story image
Forrester Research
Forrester's forecast for the APAC tech market indicates a 6.2% growth in 2022
Forrester expects vaccination rates, and the reopening of economies will produce more sustained tech market growth, on par with or higher than before COVID-19.
Story image
Ridesharing
Study: Rideshare apps hungry for customers personal data
Data has revealed the most data-hungry rideshare apps on the market, along with other surprising results around their safety and reliability.
Story image
Digital Marketing
It’s time for digital marketers to dip their toes in Web 3.0
Web 3.0 is about to explode the internet as we know it, and digital marketers need to keep pace.
Story image
Warehouse Group
TechCollect NZ, Warehouse Stationery offer e-waste recycling in handful of stores
While it's a step in the right direction towards managing NZ's e-waste, the lack of accessible locations means that many Kiwis miss out.
Story image
The Ministry of Women
Ministry of Women paves the way for e-invoicing rollout in NZ government
Minitatanga mō ngā Wāhine (The Ministry of Women) is now the latest government agency to implement e-invoicing, making it easier for those in need to get support.
Story image
Augmented Reality
Pinterest widens reach in e-commerce sector with AR implementation
In a sign of things to come, Pinterest is widening its reach within the e-commerce sector by introducing new tools utilising augmented reality.
Story image
Skillsoft
'Competency is the new currency': Skillsoft survey reveals most popular digital learning topics
"Competency is the new currency, and by creating cultures of learning and development where every team member has access to tools, employees and businesses alike can achieve their full potential.”
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ's first year for Diploma in Cyber Security a success
In response to the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity specialists, the Ara Institute of Canterbury established the Diploma in Cyber Security.
Story image
Cryptocurrency
The wild west of cryptocurrency fraud & How Kiwis are getting stung
Cryptopia went from launch to managing funds for 1.4 million investors to a significant data breach and its inevitable death - all in just five years.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair H150i Elite LCD all-in-one CPU cooler
Released just in time for the launch of Intel's 12th generation CPUs, Corsair's H150i Elite LCD cooler is the first to come with the fixings for the new LGA Socket 1700.
Story image
Google
New research reveals concerns on Metaverse and NFTs
It's been hard to escape NFTs and the Metaverse over the past year. But does the public really trust these new virtual innovations?
Story image
Drones
KFC takes flight in new drone partnership with Wing
Australia’s first on-demand drone delivery service, Wing, has partnered with KFC to deliver its signature chicken and a variety of other hot and fresh menu items.
Story image
Techweek
Submissions open for Techweek Aotearoa 2022
Those wanting to connect and collaborate in the tech innovation space now have the opportunity to submit proposals for live and hybrid events taking place across NZ in May.
Story image
Remote Working
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.
Story image
LCD Cooler
Upstream and Socital to trial global retail marketing solution
Trials will soon be underway for a new mobile retail marketing solution, created as part of a partnership between Upstream and Socital.
Story image
Apple
Apple iPhone 14 the most anticipated phone release of 2022
With more than 1.1 million searches for the yet-to-be-released model in the last 12 months, the iPhone 14 tops the list as the most anticipated phone, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S22. and the Apple iPhone SE 3.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro helps uncover critical file sharing Samba bug
"This latest vulnerability disclosure highlights the challenges many global security teams have in mitigating risk."
Story image
Data Protection
Kiwi exporters finding 'She'll be Right' doesn't fly in Europe
Cybersecurity expert Daniel Watson says international customers are demanding more rigorous cybersecurity from NZ firms.
Story image
Customer service
Advantage: Why the gold standard of customer service matters
As a business, it is crucial to evolve and adapt IT operations to survive, innovate and compete - even more so during a global pandemic.
Story image
Gartner
25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse by 2026
Vendors are already building ways for users to replicate their lives in the digital world, according to Gartner.
Story image
Microsoft
Not enough businesses have authentication protection - Microsoft
When it comes to our world online, protecting and defending our most valuable digital asset - our identity - is vital.