Neumann launches spatial audio app for Apple Vision Pro at AUD $999

Neumann has released Virtual Immersive Studio (VIS), a spatial audio positioning application designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. The software enables users to control Logic Pro in a three-dimensional augmented reality environment using gestures and spatial computing.

3D mixing interface

VIS presents audio sources as interactive objects in a 3D visual interface, allowing users to position and automate sound elements in space. The system supports gesture-based control, making tasks such as panning, automation, and general workflow more visual and tactile than traditional two-dimensional mixing interfaces.

The app integrates fully with Logic Pro running on Mac computers. Users can interact with a virtual representation of their Logic Pro session through Apple Vision Pro, with the option to resize and reposition screens within their virtual workspace. The interface is designed to be compatible with existing physical equipment, thanks to Apple Vision Pro's low-latency pass-through.

Flexible monitoring

VIS supports both loudspeaker and headphone monitoring. Included with the software is RIME, Neumann's spatial headphone monitoring plug-in, which enables playback of immersive audio formats up to 7.1.4. The use of Apple Vision Pro's head tracking technology allows for a more realistic and responsive monitoring experience, catering to both studio-based and mobile production scenarios.

The system accommodates multiple immersive audio formats, including 5.1, 7.1.2, and 7.1.4, aiming to give producers flexibility in their workflow regardless of the production setting.

Integration and system requirements

VIS requires Apple Vision Pro running visionOS 26 or newer, as well as a Mac with macOS 26 or higher, and Logic Pro version 11.2 or above. Devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network for full functionality. The software is available through the Apple App Store for AUD $999 or NZD $999.

AMBEO technology

VIS was developed in conjunction with the AMBEO team, employing AMBEO virtual acoustics algorithms to deliver detailed spatial realism. The development team states that this technology enables immersive production capabilities and enhances the accessibility of spatial audio workflows for a wider range of professionals.

"VIS is not just an app - it's a new way of thinking about sound. It brings immersive audio to life, making it tangible and intuitive. For nearly a century, Neumann has redefined what's possible in audio, and our pioneering spirit drives us to shape the future. With VIS, Neumann stands at the forefront of audio innovation, turning visionary ideas into new industry benchmarks," said Yasmine Riechers, CEO, Neumann.

User experience focus

According to the company, the design objective for VIS was to create a mixing environment that feels as natural as performing with an instrument rather than operating a piece of software. Gesture-based control and spatial computing are intended to allow users to manipulate sound in a direct and expressive fashion.

"With VIS, we wanted to make immersive audio mixing feel as natural as playing an instrument. By combining spatial computing with intuitive gesture control, we're giving creators a tool that turns technical workflows into expressive, creative experiences. It's not just about mixing sound - it's about shaping it in space," said Jorma Marquardt, Product Manager, Neumann.

Extending accessibility

AMBEO representatives highlight the ability of VIS to widen access to spatial audio creation for both established professionals and newcomers. The statement suggests that lowering the technical entry barriers could foster wider adoption of three-dimensional audio workflows.

"Neumann and AMBEO push the immersive experience beyond traditional workflows - not just by advancing spatial audio technologies, but by making them more intuitive and accessible. With VIS, we are enabling a broader creative community to engage with spatial audio in a direct and expressive way. It's about empowering professionals and emerging talents alike understand immersive sound instantly - and start shaping it with confidence and imagination," said Kai Detlefsen, AMBEO.