Norton launches Neo AI browser with expanded privacy features

Norton has expanded availability of Neo, a browser described as both AI-native and privacy-focused, to users in New Zealand and around the world. The browser is now offered as a free download on MacOS and Windows, following an earlier limited release.

Security focus

Neo has been designed with a focus on user security, integrating privacy features to address increased threats associated with the use of AI in online environments. The browser includes Norton Web Shield, which aims to block malicious websites and phishing attempts.

Since the start of the year, Gen, the parent company of Norton, reports it has blocked over 140,000 AI-generated scam sites. New Zealand has seen a notable increase in online crime, with web skimming attacks rising by 416% in the third quarter, according to the company's figures.

AI features

Neo incorporates AI assistance to help with tasks such as summarising articles and managing digital workloads. The goal, according to the company, is to anticipate user needs with minimal manual input, utilising what it terms a "zero-prompt" approach. This enables Neo to suggest reminders, manage open tabs, and organise data without requiring users to learn new commands.

Neo's Configurable Memory function enables users to specify what the browser should retain, such as personal preferences or frequent websites. Users can oversee and edit this memory via the system's settings, and have the option to disable it entirely. This privacy model is managed through an integrated chat interface, where users can interact with the system for adjustments.

Privacy controls

According to Norton, Neo's design reflects a commitment to privacy-first security. The browser includes ad-blocking and mechanisms to detect phishing attacks in real time. All recorded activity and AI-driven suggestions are presented to the user for review or deletion, underlining the transparency of Neo's operations.

Neo also includes tools to address tab overload, automatically grouping browser tabs by topic to facilitate easier navigation and reduce distraction. The overall browsing experience is positioned as both personalised and under the user's control.

Market context

The expansion of Neo into New Zealand takes place against a backdrop of growing concern over the impact of generative AI on internet security.

Companies and consumers are facing more sophisticated online threats, with cybercriminals exploiting AI technologies to automate and increase the scale of attacks.

Neo aims to address both the challenges and benefits of AI integration in browsers, balancing the need for efficient, personalised digital experiences with safeguards against new types of risk. The company sees ongoing development as a vital element of keeping pace with these changes.

"Many AI browsers promise intelligence, but few deliver safety. Only Norton could build a browser that harnesses the power of AI for good while protecting you from malicious AI threats. Neo puts AI to work for you by anticipating your needs, protecting your privacy and helping keep you safe online. It redefines what an AI-native browser can be: simple, smart and safe," said Howie Xu, Chief AI and Innovation Officer, Gen.