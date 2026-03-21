Norton launches Revamp AI for professional presence

Norton has launched Revamp, an AI tool designed to help professionals and entrepreneurs build a more consistent online presence.

The launch expands Norton beyond its established consumer cyber safety business into tools focused on online reputation and professional visibility. Revamp helps users turn their expertise into social posts, with support for drafting, planning and publishing.

The service offers strategic prompts, writing assistance and pacing features to help users post consistently without relying on fully automated output. Users retain control over what is published, with posts going live only after approval.

At launch, Revamp supports publishing to X and LinkedIn, and Norton is offering free access for an introductory period.

New focus

The move reflects a broader shift in how technology groups are applying generative AI to routine professional tasks. As more workers and founders try to build their presence on social media, companies are marketing software that can suggest topics, shape drafts and help maintain posting schedules.

Norton is positioning Revamp around credibility as much as convenience. The product is aimed at users who want help structuring ideas and writing posts while avoiding the flat tone often associated with generic AI-generated content.

Revamp is intended for people building careers, entrepreneurs growing businesses and others seeking to share ideas and specialist knowledge online. Norton argues that many struggle not because they lack expertise, but because they do not have the time or structure to publish consistently.

How it works

According to Norton, Revamp combines guided direction with AI writing tools to move users from an initial idea to a finished post. It includes what Norton describes as a built-in writing partner, strategic direction based on a user's goals and expertise, and scheduling tools designed to help users post at suitable times for their audience.

The publishing process remains under the user's control. That is notable in a market where concerns persist over automation, authenticity and the risk of outsourcing too much of a public voice to software.

For Norton, the launch also extends its brand into another part of digital life. Long associated with device security, privacy and identity protection, the business is now making the case that online reputation is another area where users want more control.

Iskander Sanchez-Rola, AI Innovation Lead at Gen's AI Foundry, outlined that position in remarks issued alongside the launch.

"We believe in empowering digital confidence, and that means giving you the tools to make the most of your digital life in the age of AI," said Iskander Sanchez-Rola, AI Innovation Lead, Gen's AI Foundry.

He said the product is intended to help working professionals manage how they present themselves online.

"How you show up online is a crucial part of that digital life, especially for professionals. Norton Revamp provides a personalised guided environment designed to help people build their presence and reputation online credibly, with structure and control," said Sanchez-Rola.

Market pressure

The launch comes as individuals face growing pressure to maintain an active digital profile for hiring, networking and business development. Recruiters, clients and partners increasingly use platforms such as LinkedIn and X to assess visibility, expertise and engagement, creating demand for tools that reduce the effort involved in staying active.

That demand has also raised questions about whether AI-assisted posting can undermine trust if audiences feel the content is formulaic or detached from the person behind the account. Norton's emphasis on user approval and voice preservation appears intended to address those concerns.

Revamp enters a crowded field of writing assistants, scheduling tools and social media management software, but its positioning is more tightly focused on individual professionals than on marketing teams. That could give it a distinct place if users see value in a product that links reputation management to the broader idea of digital safety.

Revamp is available now and currently supports X and LinkedIn.