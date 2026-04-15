Fujifilm launches Instax Mini 13 with self-timer in NZ

Fujifilm has launched the instax mini 13 instant camera in New Zealand, adding a built-in self-timer for hands-free shooting.

The camera will go on sale from March 31 through participating retailers at a recommended retail price of NZD $149. It is aimed at users who want to set up shots without holding the camera, including group pictures, selfies and full-body images.

The mini 13 introduces two timer settings: two seconds and 10 seconds. That marks a change for Fujifilm's entry-level instax range, which has traditionally focused on simple point-and-shoot operation.

To support the timer feature, Fujifilm has added a camera angle adjustment accessory that attaches to the wrist strap. When the camera is placed on a surface, the accessory tilts it slightly upward, allowing the lens to point higher without a separate stand.

This is designed to let users place the camera on tables, shelves or other flat surfaces and step into the frame before the shutter fires. Fujifilm says the accessory is intended to remove the need for a tripod in casual shooting situations.

Design update

The mini 13 builds on the earlier instax mini 12 with a revised rounded body and a more sculpted exterior. It will be available in five pastel colours: Dreamy Purple, Candy Pink, Frost Blue, Lagoon Green and Clay White.

Despite the design update, operation remains close to previous models in the series. Users twist the lens to switch the camera on, compose the image and press the shutter button.

The camera also includes a close-up mode for subjects at distances between 30cm and 50cm. In that setting, parallax correction improves framing at short range.

Core features

Automatic exposure remains part of the package, with the camera adjusting shutter speed and flash brightness based on available light. This reduces the need for manual settings and keeps the straightforward operation that has defined the instax line.

Each image prints immediately on instax mini film, reinforcing the format's emphasis on physical prints rather than digital capture alone. The camera is compatible with Fujifilm's existing instax mini film packs, which are already widely sold in the market.

The launch reflects continued demand for instant cameras as consumers blend analogue-style photography with social sharing habits. In recent years, Fujifilm has expanded the instax line with a mix of entry-level products, hybrid models and accessories aimed at younger buyers and users drawn to printed keepsakes.

Hands-free shooting has become standard in smartphone photography through timers, stands and remote controls, but instant cameras have generally offered fewer options. The mini 13 addresses that gap by combining a timer with a built-in way to angle the camera from a flat surface.

That could make the model more practical for people taking pictures alone or with friends when no photographer is available. It also brings the product closer to the self-shot images common on social media, including outfit photos and casual group portraits.

Retail rollout

New Zealand is among the first markets named for the release, with the camera set to be available through participating retailers nationwide. At NZD $149, the mini 13 sits at the more accessible end of the instant camera market, where ease of use and design often matter as much as image controls.

The model keeps Fujifilm's focus on simple physical operation while adding a feature that changes how the camera can be used in everyday settings.