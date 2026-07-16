Oppo launches Reno16 series in New Zealand with AI

OPPO has launched the Reno16 Series in New Zealand, comprising the Reno16 Pro and Reno16 F.

The latest update to OPPO's Reno line in the local market is priced at NZD $1,799 for the Reno16 Pro and NZD $1,199 for the Reno16 F.

Both phones focus on photography, editing and sharing tools built into the device. OPPO has also introduced OPPO Bubble in New Zealand, a magnetic accessory with a small AMOLED display that can serve as a rear camera monitor, remote viewfinder and shutter for smartphones.

Both models feature triple rear camera systems. The Reno16 Pro includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 200MP main camera, while the Reno16 F has an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Both also have a 50MP selfie camera designed to fit more into the frame.

Several shooting and editing tools are integrated into the camera and photo apps. These include Pop Cam, which adds vintage-style effects; AI Remix Collage, which combines photos and video with stickers, outlines and text; and a Create hub that groups editing tools inside the Photos app instead of relying on third-party software.

Video features include 4K Auto Straighten Video and dual-view recording. The phones also run ColourOS 16, which adds a set of AI-led tools for organisation and assistance.

These include AI Snap Key, which provides access to AI Mind Space for storing and revisiting screenshots and other information. AI Bill Manager is designed to sort digital payments and paper receipts into spending records, while AI Menu Translation targets travellers with translations and visual explanations.

Design focus

Design is central to the Reno16 launch. The Pop White finish uses what OPPO calls HoloVerse 3D Technology, based on micro-lenses intended to create a floating visual effect on the casing.

The Reno16 Pro has a 6.32-inch display, while the Reno16 F uses a 6.57-inch screen. The Pro is designed for easier one-handed use, while the F is aimed at those who want a larger viewing area.

Battery capacity differs between the two models. The Reno16 Pro has a 6000mAh battery and 80W charging, while the Reno16 F has a 6500mAh battery and 45W charging.

Processing hardware also varies across the range. The Reno16 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super Platform and supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz in supported games, while the Reno16 F runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300.

Both phones carry IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance. OPPO says the displays remain responsive when wet or when used with gloves.

Local market

The launch comes as smartphone makers continue to push camera software, AI features and design differentiation in a mature market where replacement cycles have lengthened and price sensitivity remains high.

OPPO says the Reno range has evolved alongside changing patterns of smartphone use, especially among younger consumers who treat handsets as tools for communication, content creation and personal identity.

"For many people, especially younger consumers, a smartphone isn't simply a piece of technology anymore. It's part of how they express themselves, connect with others and tell their story," said Morgan Halim, Managing Director, OPPO New Zealand.

That emphasis shaped both the physical design and the software features in the new line.

"The Reno Series has always been about standout design and aesthetics, and the Reno16 Series takes that to the next level. These phones look great, and their powerful creative tools give New Zealanders a phone that feels as individual as they are," said Halim.

OPPO Bubble broadens the launch beyond the handsets themselves. The 35-gram accessory attaches magnetically to compatible cases or rings and is designed to help users frame selfies or other shots with a phone's rear camera rather than the front camera.

It can also operate from up to 10 metres away as a remote viewfinder and shutter. The accessory works with any smartphone, not just OPPO devices.

Halim said the company's aim was to match hardware and software to changing consumer expectations around design and day-to-day use.

"We know people don't just buy a phone based on specifications anymore. They want something that reflects their personality, feels great in the hand and helps them create effortlessly," said Halim.

"The Reno16 Series offers everything you could want from a design perspective along with intelligent features, powerful cameras and exceptional battery life. These devices are begging to be shown off, all while delivering outstanding value for New Zealand consumers."