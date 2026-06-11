OPPO launches Watch X3 in New Zealand for $699

OPPO has launched the Watch X3 in New Zealand, with the smartwatch going on sale at an RRP of $699.

Positioned as OPPO's latest flagship smartwatch, the device comes in two finishes: Misty Titanium and Obsidian Black. It will be sold online and through selected stockists in New Zealand.

The Watch X3 has a titanium alloy body and sapphire crystal display cover, designed to balance low weight with durability. OPPO says it weighs 43 grams and measures 11mm thick, making it lighter and thinner than the earlier Watch X2.

Battery life is a central part of the launch. OPPO says the Watch X3 can deliver up to five days of use in Smart Mode and up to 16 days in Power Saver Mode. It is powered by a 646mAh silicon-carbon battery and a dual-chip system that switches between Wear OS by Google and a lighter real-time operating system.

Morgan Halim, Managing Director, OPPO New Zealand, said battery life remains a common complaint among smartwatch users. "Nobody wants another device that needs constant charging," Halim said.

He added: "The Watch X3 gives users the freedom to focus on what they're doing rather than where their next charger is. They might have a busy week at work, be reaching fitness goals, or get off the grid for a few days."

Health features

Health tracking is another focus. OPPO says the Watch X3 includes a 60-Second Wellness Overview covering 10 indicators, alongside heart health monitoring, sleep analysis, mental wellbeing tracking, and an ECG function that can deliver cardiovascular insights in 30 seconds.

Upgraded hardware is intended to improve measurement accuracy across several health metrics. The watch also includes HRV-based mind and body assessments designed to give users a broader picture of recovery and wellbeing.

Fitness and durability

For sport and outdoor use, the Watch X3 includes more than 100 sports modes and a range of workout tracking tools. It has MIL-STD-810H certification, as well as IP69 dust and water resistance for hot water jets and IP68 water submersion resistance.

The Watch X3 enters an increasingly competitive premium wearable segment, where battery life, health monitoring, and ruggedness have become key points of difference. OPPO is targeting users who want a smartwatch for daily wear, exercise, and travel without moving into the highest price brackets in the category.

Halim linked the device to broader demand in the local market for more feature-rich wearables. "Kiwis are active, health-conscious, and increasingly looking for technology that works harder for them. The Watch X3 was designed with that in mind," Halim said.

He added: "It combines premium materials, advanced health insights, and impressive durability - a stylish smartwatch that's built to handle whatever the day brings."

Google software

The watch runs the latest version of Wear OS by Google, giving users access to services including Google Maps, Google Wallet, YouTube Music, and apps through Google Play. It also includes Gemini, Google's AI assistant, for voice-driven tasks and information requests.

Software support may matter as much as the hardware in attracting buyers, particularly in a smartwatch market where app availability and mobile payments are standard expectations. By leaning on Google's ecosystem, OPPO is positioning the device closer to mainstream Android smartwatch rivals than a more limited companion device.

OPPO entered New Zealand in 2017 and sells smartphones and other connected devices in the market. With the Watch X3, it is extending its wearables push with a product that combines premium materials, long battery claims, health monitoring, and Google software at a New Zealand price of $699.