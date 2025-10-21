Ōura app redesign brings advanced stress & cycle insights

ŌURA has released a major update to its preventive health platform, introducing a redesigned application featuring Cumulative Stress insights and enhanced Cycle Insights capabilities for members in Australia and New Zealand.

The smart ring manufacturer's latest developments focus on translating physiological data into accessible wellness information, with the goal of helping members manage their health proactively and over the long-term.

App redesign and personalisation

The new Oura App brings an overhauled visual style and interface, offering a more intuitive experience with deeper personalisation. Members are now presented with tailored health insights and straightforward navigation throughout key application sections.

The updated "Today" tab highlights the most relevant health statistics at a glance, focusing on what it describes as "One Big Thing" each day. Users can readily view crucial metrics and suggestions to inform their daily health decisions, as well as recent discoveries relevant to their wellbeing.

The "My Health" tab now visualises members' strengths, trends, and areas with opportunities for proactive self-care. A new inclusion, "Habits and Routines," links everyday behaviours to measurable health data, enabling members to draw connections between routines and longer-term health outcomes.

In the "Vitals" section, pivotal health metrics such as sleep, stress, and cardiovascular trends appear anchored to personal baselines. These are available for review across daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly timespans. The app's refreshed colour palette adjusts in real-time based on each member's biometrics, providing immediate visual cues about daily health status.

The redesign also brings improvements to Cycle Insights. This feature now offers an expanded 12-month view of period and fertility predictions, and can deliver personalised cycle data from a single night of sleep data, compared to the previous requirement of 60 consecutive nights for initial insights.

"Health isn't limited to what happens in the doctor's office - it's built through the choices we make every day," said Tom Hale, chief executive officer at ŌURA. "Our latest innovations are designed to help Oura Members stay ahead of potential issues by understanding how subtle shifts in stress, biomarkers, and cardiovascular function can evolve over time. By translating quiet signals into clear, actionable insights, ŌURA empowers people to take a proactive, informed approach to their wellbeing."

Expansion of Cumulative Stress insights

The newly introduced Cumulative Stress feature aims to give members an objective view of how their bodies accumulate and recover from stress over time, measured by physiological signals drawn from one month of health data and updated weekly.

This feature has been developed and validated in reference to leading stress measurement frameworks, including the Perceived Stress Scale and the Copenhagen Burnout Inventory. Cumulative Stress synthesises inputs across sleep continuity, heart stress-response, sleep micromotions, temperature regulation, and activity impact, surfacing insights into how chronic stress can affect overall health even before it develops into fatigue or illness.

Accompanying this is a new Stress Management dashboard, an integrated view consolidating Daytime Stress, Resilience, and Cumulative Stress for a unified perspective on both short- and long-term responses to stress.

"At ŌURA, our goal is to make preventive health accessible and actionable for everyone," said Dr. Ricky Bloomfield, chief medical officer at ŌURA. "By combining rigorous research with continuous, real-world data, we can identify early patterns that often go unnoticed in traditional healthcare settings. The Cumulative Stress feature, for example, marks an important step forward in translating science into everyday guidance - helping people recognise how small physiological changes today can influence long-term health outcomes."

Broader AI and data integration

ŌURA has also broadened the Oura Advisor, its AI-powered health companion, with expanded ability to analyse health trends. The latest enhancements enable the Advisor to integrate sleep, activity, and dietary (Meals) information from across the app, so members can better discern and act upon evolving health patterns.

The company emphasises that these upgrades are underpinned by more than a decade of validated research in sleep, stress, and cardiovascular physiology. The updates are available across both iOS and Android platforms, with recent investments leading to a more uniform and refined experience on Android devices.

The comprehensive redesign and introduction of cumulative stress measurements are part of an ongoing effort to provide users with accessible, science-based guidance for self-care outside of traditional clinical environments.