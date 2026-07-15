Polestar 3 upgrade opens in New Zealand from NZD $149,900

Polestar has opened orders in New Zealand for the upgraded Polestar 3 electric SUV, priced from NZD $149,900 plus on-road costs.

Customer deliveries are due to begin in mid-August. The range includes Rear Motor, Dual Motor and Performance variants.

The update shifts the model to an 800-volt electrical architecture, replacing the previous set-up and increasing charging speeds and power output across the line-up. The vehicle can now accept DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, cutting a 10% to 80% charge to as little as 22 minutes in optimal conditions.

Peak output rises to 500 kW in the Performance version. Across the New Zealand range, Polestar lists driving range of up to 647 km under the WLTP test cycle, torque of up to 870 Nm, and a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds for the quickest model.

The Dual Motor version is priced from NZD $159,900 and the Performance version from NZD $174,900, both before on-road costs. The Polestar 3 is the Swedish brand's flagship sport utility vehicle in the local market.

Powertrain update

A newly developed permanent magnet synchronous rear motor has been fitted across all variants. In dual-motor versions, an asynchronous front motor can disconnect automatically when not needed, a change intended to improve efficiency and extend range in everyday driving.

Polestar has also revised the chassis tuning, including changes to the front suspension and anti-roll bars, along with retuned steering software.

The changes come as premium electric vehicle makers continue to use hardware revisions to improve charging times and efficiency rather than relying solely on larger batteries. Faster charging has become a key competitive measure as buyers weigh long-distance usability alongside vehicle price.

Computing system

The vehicle also receives a new core computing system built around NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, replacing the previous Xavier processor. Polestar says the change increases processing power from 30 trillion operations per second to 254 trillion operations per second.

The added computing capacity supports faster management of safety systems, battery performance and sensor data. The update reflects the wider industry push towards software-led vehicle development, where processing power is becoming more central to vehicle functions after sale.

Bruce Fowler, Brand Manager at Polestar New Zealand, outlined the local importance of the update.

"The upgraded Polestar 3 is a major step forward for our brand in New Zealand. It combines the design, performance and technology expected of a flagship SUV with meaningful improvements in charging speed, computing power and day-to-day usability. For customers seeking a premium electric SUV without compromise, Polestar 3 sets a new benchmark," Fowler said.

Standard equipment

In New Zealand, the online configurator lists the Pilot Pack and Plus Pack as standard across the range. Standard and optional features include a panoramic roof, interior trim materials selected around lower-impact design goals, and a minimalist cabin layout.

Buyers can add an electrochromic glass roof, 1.3-megapixel HD LED headlights, a towbar, and a choice of interior and exterior finishes. Active air suspension is optional on the Dual Motor variant and standard on the Performance model.

Polestar also highlighted supply chain and manufacturing details as part of the model's environmental positioning. The vehicle uses traceable animal welfare-secured Nappa leather, traceable animal welfare-certified wool, and renewable electricity in manufacturing.

The company publishes a cradle-to-gate carbon footprint for the model, listing 24.5 tCO2e for the Rear Motor version and 25.9 tCO2e for the Dual Motor version.

Polestar sells its vehicles in 31 markets across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its current line-up includes the Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5.