Roborock unveils AI stair-climbing robot & Real Madrid deal

Roborock has used CES in Las Vegas to outline a new range of home cleaning robots and to announce a multi-year global partnership with Real Madrid Football Club.

The company introduced Saros Rover, a robotic vacuum that it said uses a two-wheel-leg architecture and artificial intelligence. Roborock also detailed new models in its Saros vacuum range and its F25 floor cleaning series. It added a first LiDAR-based robotic lawnmower to its portfolio and stated that North America would lead the roll-out of its mower products.

Wheel-leg robot

Roborock positioned Saros Rover as its most experimental product in the line-up. The company described it as "the world's first robotic vacuum with AI-powered wheel-leg architecture". It said the design can navigate stairs and slopes while cleaning.

Roborock described that each wheel-leg can raise and lower independently, while keeping the body level as the surface changes. It said the robot can execute small jumps, agile turns, sudden stops, and directional changes.

The company said the system combines artificial intelligence algorithms with motion sensors and 3D spatial information. The robot uses the inputs to understand the surrounding environment and adjust its movement.

Roborock said the product targets multi-storey homes and aims to reduce areas where robot vacuums typically do not operate. The machine can clean each stair and move between floors. It also cited curved staircases and carpeted staircases with bullnose fronts as part of the intended operating range.

Roborock mentioned the Saros Rover remains in development, and the launch timing is not confirmed yet.

New Saros models

Roborock also announced Saros 20 and Saros 20 Sonic, which it described as the next generation of its Saros flagship series. The company said the Saros series debuted in 2025.

It stated Saros 20 includes AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0. Roborock said the chassis handles "double-layer threshold crossing of up to (4.5cm high or double-layer thresholds of 4.5 + 4cm high)". The company described the chassis as combining a vision system with liftable wheels and a climbing arm that unfolds when the robot detects thresholds.

Roborock also noted the Saros 20 uses StarSight Autonomous System 2.0. It said the system "maps faster and recognises up to 201 objects".

The company said Saros 20 uses a "35,000 Pa HyperForce motor". The vacuum pairs with a new RockDock that offers "100°C hot water washing". Roborock said it will disclose local availability and recommended retail pricing at a later stage.

Quan Gang, President, Roborock, introduced the Saros Rover during the company's keynote. "Under the theme 'The Greatest Meeting the Greatest', the brand's keynote presentation led by Roborock's President, Quan Gang, unveiled the Saros Rover, the world's first robotic vacuum with AI-powered wheel-leg architecture that can both navigate stairs and slopes with human-like agility while cleaning them," said Gang.

F25 update

In floor cleaning, Roborock announced F25 ACE Pro as the newest addition to its F25 series.

The company disclosed the model features "Advanced Foaming Technology" and "JetFoaming technology". Roborock said the system "transforms just 1ml of Foam Cleaning Solution into 167 million microbubbles". It said the foam is intended for stains such as spilt coffee, sauce and greasy residue.

Roborock said the device offers "25,000 Pa Suction Power" and includes a larger water tank than earlier generations. It also said the machine uses an anti-tangle roller with "JawScrapers with 0% hair tangling".

The company said the product ships with a self-maintenance dock. It said the dock self-cleans at "95°C high temperature". Roborock said it will announce local availability and recommended retail pricing later.

Lawnmower push

Roborock used its CES presentation to highlight an expansion beyond indoor cleaning. It said it will launch robotic lawnmowers in North America in 2026.

The range includes the entry-level RockNeo Q1 and two variants of the RockMow X1. Roborock also positioned RockMow X1 LiDAR as its first LiDAR-based robotic lawnmower.

For RockNeo Q1, Roborock cited "Sentisphere Environmental Perception" and "full‐band RTK + VSLAM navigation". It also referenced "Stereo Vision Obstacle Avoidance" and an optional "PreciEdge cutting module".

For RockMow X1 LiDAR, the company highlighted "Sentisphere LiDAR Environmental Perception" and four-wheel drive traction. It also referenced "Patented Active Steering" and a "Dynamic Suspension System". For RockMow X1, it cited "centimetre-level RTK and VSLAM navigation" alongside four-wheel drive, active steering and dynamic suspension.

Real Madrid deal

Alongside product announcements, Roborock revealed a partnership with Real Madrid Football Club that covers the First Men's and First Women's teams. The company said it will serve as Real Madrid's official global partner in the cleaning vacuum category.

Roborock said it will begin with a joint brand experience at CES. It also said the partnership will include stadium exposure, campaigns and player-led storytelling.