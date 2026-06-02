Samsung launches first 6K gaming monitor worldwide

Samsung has launched its latest Odyssey gaming monitors and ViewFinity S8 displays worldwide, including what it describes as its first 6K gaming monitor.

The new line-up includes three Odyssey G8 models, one Odyssey G7 model and two ViewFinity S8 displays for professional users. The products are available to order globally, with the 27-inch ViewFinity S8 due to arrive later than the rest of the range.

The launch expands Samsung's gaming monitor portfolio as the company says it holds an 18.9 per cent share of global gaming monitor revenue, citing IDC figures. It also cited IDC data showing it ranked first in the OLED gaming monitor segment for a third consecutive year, with a 26 per cent share.

The most notable addition is the 32-inch Odyssey G8, the G80HS model, which Samsung described as its first 6K gaming monitor. The display offers a 165Hz refresh rate at 6K resolution, while a dual mode setting allows up to 330Hz at 3K resolution.

A second Odyssey G8 model, the 27-inch G80HF, supports 5K resolution at 180Hz or up to 360Hz in QHD through the same dual mode approach. Samsung is positioning it at users who want a choice between higher resolution and faster refresh rates.

The Odyssey OLED G8, listed as the G80SH model, comes in 27-inch and 32-inch versions. It uses an OLED panel with 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and includes glare reduction technology and USB-C charging of up to 98W.

Samsung also said the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 has received VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Across the wider Odyssey G8 line-up, it has included DisplayPort 2.1, as well as support for AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and HDR10+ Gaming.

Broader OLED push

The Odyssey OLED G7 adds another OLED option lower in the range. The 32-inch G73SH model offers 4K resolution at 165Hz, with dual mode enabling up to 330Hz in FHD and a 0.03ms response time.

The model appears to be part of a broader effort by Samsung to widen the reach of its OLED gaming displays beyond the top tier of the market. The company said the G7 is intended to bring OLED gaming to a broader group of users.

"With the launch of the latest Odyssey and ViewFinity line-ups, we continue to push the boundaries of performance and visual quality," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "With our 2026 line-up, we are delivering our most advanced display technologies yet while expanding access, enabling more users to experience Samsung's innovations across gaming and professional environments."

Work displays

Alongside the gaming products, Samsung introduced two ViewFinity S8 monitors for professional workloads. The larger is the 40-inch S85TH, which features a curved WUHD display and a 144Hz refresh rate.

It includes Thunderbolt 5, supporting data transfer speeds of 80 Gbps and charging of up to 140W. Samsung also highlighted Easy Connection, a feature designed to simplify links between multiple devices.

The second model is the 27-inch S80HF, which offers 5K resolution and USB-C connectivity for data transfer and charging. Samsung said the monitor is intended to give more professional users access to higher-resolution displays in a smaller format.

Both ViewFinity products are aimed at office, creative and multitasking use rather than gaming. Samsung said the range is designed for users working across multiple applications and more complex workflows.

The monitor market has become more competitive as gaming and professional users seek higher resolutions, faster refresh rates and wider connectivity options within the same device families. Samsung's latest release reflects that trend, dividing its offer between premium gaming screens and work-focused displays while using shared technologies such as USB-C and high-bandwidth display standards.

The inclusion of a 6K gaming monitor also marks a step beyond the 4K benchmark that has dominated the high-end gaming display segment in recent years. Samsung said the extra resolution is intended to provide more screen space for both games and multitasking.

Orders for the new Odyssey G8 range, Odyssey G7 and the 40-inch ViewFinity S8 have opened, while the 27-inch ViewFinity S8 will follow as the final addition to the line-up.