Shark Beauty’s LED CryoGlow mask set for ANZ launch

Shark Beauty is preparing to launch its CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling + LED Mask in Australia and New Zealand, with a waitlist now open ahead of sales, which are expected to begin in March.

The device combines LED light therapy with under-eye cooling. The launch marks the brand's continued expansion beyond hair tools into facial skincare devices, following growth in the US market.

Shark Beauty claims to be the number one facial skincare device brand in the US, citing Circana retail tracking data on dollar sales from January to August 2025. It has used similar waitlist-led launches in Australia for other products, including the FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, which previously attracted a 12,500-person waitlist.

Award Listings

CryoGlow has been recognised in several international award programs. Shark Beauty says the mask has been recognised in TIME's 2025 Best Inventions (Beauty) and the 2025 GQ Tech Awards for Best LED Face Mask, and has also been highlighted by titles including Cosmopolitan and Harper's Bazaar.

The brand has also cited social media attention and named celebrity users in overseas markets, including Alix Earle, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Molly-Mae Hague. These endorsements form part of its marketing in a product category crowded with both premium and mass-market LED masks.

How It Works

The CryoGlow mask includes infrared LED light, which Shark Beauty says penetrates to the dermis layer of the skin. The company links this to collagen stimulation, reduced fine lines and skin rejuvenation.

In addition to LED therapy, the product includes an under-eye cooling function. Shark Beauty describes CryoGlow as the only LED mask that incorporates under-eye cooling, designed to tighten and refresh the under-eye area.

The mask has four modes: Better Ageing Treatment, Skin Clearing Treatment, Under-Eye Treatment and Skin Sustain Treatment. Shark Beauty says dermatologists were involved in its development.

Testing Claims

Shark Beauty states the device is backed by clinical testing and is listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods. It has also shared time-based claims tied to clinical studies.

For fine lines and firming, Shark Beauty reports results in eight weeks. This claim is based on a 12-week clinical study of 60 subjects using the Better Ageing Treatment mode once daily; results may vary by skin type.

For acne reduction and a more even complexion, Shark Beauty reports results in four weeks. This claim is based on a 12-week clinical study of 59 subjects using the Skin Clearing Treatment mode once daily; results may vary by skin type.

For the under-eye area, Shark Beauty says the device can "help tighten under eyes in 1 use". No additional study details for this one-use claim were provided in the materials supplied.

Local Market Push

The Australian and New Zealand rollout comes as consumer electronics brands continue to pursue the beauty and personal care categories, with devices often priced above topical skincare products. LED masks have also attracted retailers, influencers and dermatology-adjacent brands, with differentiation often centred on light wavelengths, treatment programs and wearability.

Shark Beauty has not yet disclosed local pricing or retail distribution. It says details on retail locations and recommended retail pricing will be shared ahead of launch.

Customers can register interest through the company's Australian website. The waitlist will provide early access once sales open.