Sony unveils LinkBuds Clip open earbuds for awareness

Sony has announced LinkBuds Clip, a new set of clip-style open earbuds that keep the ear canal unobstructed and offer multiple listening modes.

The LinkBuds Clip sit on the ear with what Sony describes as an always-on clip design. The company said the approach allows listeners to hear their surroundings while listening to music or other audio.

Sony said the earbuds include three listening modes. Users switch between them by tapping the earbuds, according to the company.

Listening modes

Sony said Standard mode focuses on general listening. The company said Voice Boost mode suits noisier environments such as stations and crowded areas. Sony also said Sound Leakage Reduction mode suits quieter spaces where users may worry others can hear what they are listening to.

The product targets everyday use and outdoor activities, based on Sony's description of use cases including commuting, being on the move, and sports such as running. Sony said the design keeps situational awareness available during use.

Design and fit

LinkBuds Clip use a C-shaped design that does not go into the ear canal, Sony said. The company described a fitting approach that uses the main body and an upper band. Sony said the combination offers a wide fitting range and stability.

Sony includes removable fitting cushions. Sony said users adjust fit by changing the position on the band. The company said the cushions provide a tighter and more secure fit during outdoor sports.

Sony also highlighted weight and comfort. The company said the earbuds are lightweight and designed for all-day wear.

The earbuds come in Black, Green, Violet and Greige, according to Sony. The company said the aesthetic takes inspiration from ear cuffs.

Audio features

Sony said LinkBuds Clip include DSEE upscaling. The company also said the earbuds support a customisable 10-band EQ through the Sony | Sound Connect app.

Sony said the product also includes 360 Reality Audio for a personalised listening experience, and a Background Music Effect feature. Sony said the Background Music Effect feature will be available after a software update in March 2026.

Sony positioned the sound as compatible with an open design, while still aiming at detail and vocal clarity. The company also said the three listening modes align with different environments and types of content, including podcasts and videos.

Call quality

Sony said LinkBuds Clip include voice signal processing and voice pickup technology. The company said the earbuds use a bone conduction sensor to capture the user's voice and an AI-based noise reduction system for background noise.

Sony said the goal is clear calls in noisy settings, with voice intelligibility maintained across environments.

Battery and durability

Sony said LinkBuds Clip offer up to 37 hours of battery life when used with the charging case. The company broke this down as nine hours from the earbuds and 28 hours from the case when using a Bluetooth connection. Sony noted that usage hours may vary based on settings and conditions.

The company also said the earbuds support a quick charge feature. Sony said three minutes of charging provides up to one hour of use.

For durability, Sony said the earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance rating. The company said this provides protection against splashes, with exclusions for the sound hole and microphone hole. Sony said the charging case is not water-resistant.

Sony also said LinkBuds Clip include Multipoint Connection for switching between devices, along with customisable sound settings through the Sony | Sound Connect app.

Packaging focus

Sony said LinkBuds Clip packaging is made entirely without plastic. The company framed the decision as part of its work to reduce environmental impact across products and practices.

Price and availability

LinkBuds Clip will be sold in Australia from late January 2026, Sony said. The company set the recommended selling price at AUD $329.95.