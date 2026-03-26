SOUNDBOKS launches MIX portable speaker in New Zealand

Soundboks has launched a new portable speaker in New Zealand, expanding its range with a smaller model designed for mobility and outdoor use. The Soundboks MIX is positioned as a compact alternative to the company's larger systems, while maintaining high sound output and durability.

The product is available for pre-order and is expected to ship nationwide from mid to late April.

Product focus

The MIX speaker marks a shift towards a more portable format within Soundboks' product line. The company has built its reputation on large, high-volume speakers typically used at events and gatherings. This release targets users who want similar performance in a lighter and more compact form.

The device is designed to deliver sound levels of up to 121 decibels. This places it among higher-output portable speakers currently available in the market. The focus remains on maintaining audio clarity at volume, a feature that has defined previous Soundboks products.

Portability shift

Portability is central to the MIX model. The speaker is lighter than earlier versions and is designed for ease of transport. This reflects a broader trend in consumer audio, where users prioritise flexibility and convenience alongside performance.

The design supports use across a range of settings, including outdoor environments such as beaches and campsites, as well as smaller social gatherings. The company has emphasised that the reduced size does not compromise its core sound profile.

Battery capacity

Battery performance is another key feature of the MIX. The speaker can operate for up to 40 hours on a single charge, depending on usage levels. Extended battery life is increasingly important in portable audio devices, particularly for outdoor and off-grid use.

The longer runtime positions the product for day-long or multi-day activities without requiring frequent recharging. This may appeal to users attending festivals or travelling where access to power is limited.

Durability design

The speaker is built with a rugged exterior intended to withstand outdoor conditions. This aligns with Soundboks' existing design philosophy, which focuses on durability alongside audio output.

New Zealand's varied terrain and outdoor culture are reflected in the product positioning. The company has tailored its messaging to users engaging in activities such as hiking, beach outings, and informal gatherings.

Connectivity options

The MIX includes wireless pairing capabilities and is compatible with other Soundboks speakers. This allows users to link multiple units for expanded sound coverage.

Interconnectivity within a product ecosystem has become a common feature in the audio market. It enables users to scale their setup depending on the size of the event or space.

The device is also designed for straightforward setup, with an emphasis on ease of use. This reduces barriers for users who may not be familiar with more complex audio configurations.

Market context

The release comes as competition in the portable speaker segment continues to grow. Established audio brands and newer entrants are focusing on combining high output with compact form factors.

Soundboks has traditionally occupied a niche centred on large, high-volume speakers. The introduction of the MIX suggests an effort to broaden its customer base by offering a more accessible entry point.

Retail availability includes major electronics outlets and travel-related retail channels, reflecting a distribution strategy aimed at both domestic consumers and travellers.

Availability details

The Soundboks MIX is available for pre-order through selected retailers across New Zealand. Deliveries are scheduled to begin between mid and late April.

The product will be sold through JB Hi-Fi, the Air New Zealand Airpoints Store, and other authorised retailers nationwide.