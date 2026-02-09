Teads expands Google TV HomeScreen ad reach globally

Teads has partnered with Google TV to expand connected TV HomeScreen advertising across major markets, adding inventory tied to the Google TV interface on TV devices.

The deal expands Teads' HomeScreen inventory, which now reaches more than 500 million TV devices worldwide. HomeScreen ads appear when users open their connected TV interface.

Google TV's HomeScreen includes a Masthead placement, positioned as the first visual impression on Google TV devices. The partnership gives advertisers access to that placement across major global markets, including Asia-Pacific.

Google TV reach

Google TV aggregates content from streaming services and apps into a single interface. The platform lists more than 400,000 movies and shows from more than 10,000 apps, according to information provided by Teads. It also uses personalised profiles and recommendations that shape what viewers see on the HomeScreen.

HomeScreen advertising has become a focus for brands seeking visibility at the start of a viewing session, when audiences browse content. Large-format placements in this context have attracted both brand advertising and performance-led campaigns that depend on recall and prominence.

APAC focus

The expansion is particularly relevant in Asia-Pacific, where connected TV adoption is rising and streaming has become a major way people watch content. Teads cited Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia as growth markets for HomeScreen placements.

Advertisers are shifting more budget into connected TV as broadcasters and streamers expand ad-supported viewing options and device makers build ad real estate into operating system interfaces. HomeScreen inventory sits outside individual apps, differentiating it from in-stream placements sold by publishers and streaming platforms.

Teads positions its HomeScreen product within a broader omnichannel offering across the open internet. It sells advertising across premium publisher environments and connected TV surfaces, supported by creative services that adapt assets for different screen sizes and contexts.

Simon Klein, SVP Commercial Strategy CTV at Teads, described the Google TV deal as a way to increase reach and supply while pairing it with Teads' creative services.

"Our partnership with Google TV is designed first and foremost to drive impact for our clients," Klein said. "Google TV offers exceptional reach and premium supply, and by pairing that with Teads' creative and omnichannel capabilities, we're able to bring brands a unique entry point that doesn't just reach viewers - it commands attention and delivers premium quality."

Creative services

Teads pairs media placements with Teads Studio, its in-house creative team, which adapts and optimises creative across devices, including connected TV surfaces.

It has also developed 3D creative formats for the connected TV HomeScreen, designed to turn standard video assets into interactive experiences built for the HomeScreen canvas.

Teads pointed to a Michelin campaign, "Motion for Life," as an example. The campaign used a 3D execution developed with Michelin's creative agency BETC and guided by Teads Studio, according to the company.

Teads reported measured results from the campaign, including +7% brand favourability, +8% perception of safety, and +6% brand consideration.

Campaign volume

Since launching its HomeScreen offering in 2023, Teads has run more than 4,000 connected TV HomeScreen campaigns. Brands using its HomeScreen placements include Cartier, Nestlé, and Air France.

The Google TV partnership adds a major distribution channel for Teads' HomeScreen product, reflecting the influence of TV operating systems on what viewers see when they begin a session. It also puts Teads among ad tech firms competing for device-level inventory as demand for premium connected TV placements grows.

The expanded Google TV supply will be available across major markets through Teads' HomeScreen buying options.