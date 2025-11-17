Therappai launches AI video therapy for 24/7 mental health care

Therappai has launched an AI-powered video therapy platform, offering users access to virtual therapists designed to closely emulate real human interactions. The platform delivers support via video, voice and chat, aiming to address rising demand for mental health services and workplace support in regions facing therapist shortages and increasing waitlists.

Virtual therapy

The platform centres on hyper-realistic AI therapists, featuring natural expressions and conversational timing. Therappai's system maintains ongoing context from previous sessions, providing continuity for users seeking longer-term mental health support.

Therappai supports widely used modalities including cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) and mindfulness. Each therapy session is underpinned by a clinically guided natural language understanding system that follows structured session flows and recognises risk signals.

Constant accessibility

Users can access the platform at any time via different modes, allowing for flexibility and immediacy of support. The 24/7 availability is positioned as an alternative to traditional therapeutic settings, where access is often limited to set appointments and working hours. The AI's session memory aims to help users feel recognised and understood as they progress through multiple interactions over time.

Crisis response

Therappai includes a feature that detects crisis-risk language, tone, or behaviour. With the user's permission, the platform will automatically alert a pre-selected support person if acute risk indicators are identified during a session.

Sarah Mitchell, Head of Clinical Product, outlined the platform's approach:

"With therappai, we've combined cutting-edge AI with real clinical logic. This is not a chatbot-it's an intelligent therapeutic companion. We built our clinical engine to follow structured CBT and DBT flows, ensure safe conversational boundaries, and detect crisis signals early. The result is something that feels human, but maintains the consistency and availability that real therapists simply can't provide at scale," said Mitchell.

Workplace focus

In addition to individual users, therappai targets enterprises facing increased mental health pressures. An enterprise dashboard lets human resources and wellbeing teams access anonymised data on usage frequency, engagement, and wellbeing risk signals-without divulging individual employees' session details or identities.

Darren Feltus, Enterprise Partnerships Lead, addressed the platform's workplace applications: "Workplaces are desperate for scalable mental-health solutions that don't compromise privacy. Our anonymised workplace dashboard gives HR leaders the insights they need to support teams-without ever accessing employee-level data. It's a game-changer for organisations trying to take mental health seriously."

Regional rollout

Pilot projects have involved companies in sectors such as mining, healthcare, education and emergency services. Organisations across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia are currently adopting the platform, with plans for broader expansion in 2026.

Technology readiness

Therappai's development has focused on achieving realism, quick response times, and strong clinical safety. James Colley, Founder and CEO, described the decision to bring the product to market: "We built therappai because we believe high-quality mental-health care should be accessible to every person, every hour of the day-not just those who can afford private therapy or live in the right postcode. AI video therapy is the next evolution of digital mental-health support, and we're proud to be leading it."