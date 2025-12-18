Track Titan raises USD $5m to power AI racing coaching

London-based motorsport analytics start-up Track Titan has raised USD $5 million in seed funding, targeting millions of racing game players and amateur track drivers with its AI-based coaching platform.

The seed round is co-led by Partech and Game Changers Ventures, the investment firm headed by Alpine F1 co-owner Roger Ehrenberg. Existing backer APX, the early-stage fund supported by Axel Springer and Porsche, also increased its investment after participating at the pre-seed stage.

A group of sports and business figures joined the round. Investors include Stanley Cup-winning ice hockey player Colton Parayko, Chelsea and England footballer Trevoh Chalobah, Sequel, On chief executive Martin Hoffmann, and Third Bridge founder Emmanuel Tahar.

Track Titan positions itself as a "Strava for motorsport". The platform analyses driving data from racing simulators and real-world track sessions. It then provides coaching recommendations and connects users with an online community of racing enthusiasts.

The company says it has more than 200,000 users. It reports a ten-fold increase in annual recurring revenue over the past two years.

Gamer to racer

Track Titan was founded by chief executive Max Teichert, who began as an online racing gamer and later became a professional driver. He progressed through the Gran Turismo Academy programme, which identified sim racers and moved them into physical motorsport.

Teichert set up the business with the aim of making professional-style coaching insights available beyond elite drivers. The platform targets both console and PC racing game players and hobbyist drivers who attend track days.

The company cites industry estimates of a global motorsport fanbase of more than 1 billion people. It references over 190 million monthly players of console and PC racing titles and around 90 million people who drive on race tracks as a hobby.

Track Titan's software analyses detailed telemetry and performance data. It covers games such as EA's F1 franchise and iRacing, and also uses data from real circuits. Users receive feedback on where they lose time during a lap, along with suggested changes to their driving style.

The start-up says that on average, drivers improve their fastest lap time by more than half a second after their first Track Titan session.

Teichert said that virtual racing and real-world motorsport share common skills.

"Beating your mates on FIFA is nothing like playing a Premier League football match. But racing a virtual Porsche around a digital Silverstone actually requires many of the same skills you need to excel on a real track. I'm living proof that it is possible to make the jump from amateur sim racing to professional driving. Track Titan was inspired by that experience; I wanted to unlock the insights and support available to pro-racers and make them accessible to the 190 million fans who race online and the 90 million drivers who race for fun in real life."

He said the business also focuses on the social side of virtual racing. "Our ambition at Track Titan is to be the Strava for motorsport - a rich community where people can further their passion for racing whilst building a true sense of belonging. Having these investors on board means we can unlock a new level for this technology and what it can deliver for the hundreds of thousands of people who already use it," said Teichert.

Hardware tie-ups

Track Titan has struck deals with several racing hardware manufacturers. Partners include MOZA and Fanatec, which produce steering wheels, pedals and other simulator equipment.

The integrations bring Track Titan's software into the hardware ecosystem used by serious sim racers. The company aims to make analysis tools a standard feature within racing peripherals and, over time, in-road vehicle interfaces.

The start-up describes its primary audience as "ambitious amateurs". These are gamers and hobby drivers who seek structured feedback, performance tracking and community features without access to full-time coaching.

However, the platform has also attracted interest from professional motorsport organisations. Track Titan says drivers and coaches at the elite level now use the software as part of off-track training routines.

Backers' view

Ehrenberg has a long track record as an early investor in financial technology and advertising technology companies. "As the popularity of racing continues to explode globally, Track Titan is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this megatrend through novel technology, multiple paths of distribution and the team's first-hand experience as gamers and racing enthusiasts," said Ehrenberg.

Partech, which has backed fantasy football platform Sorare and several other high-growth software firms at seed stage, highlighted Track Titan's early traction.

"What Max and his team have accomplished in such a short time in terms of traction and monetisation tells a lot about the market appetite, their ability to scale and their incredible expertise in the space. For the first time, AI is able to deliver personalised insights in real time like a pro-level coach sitting in the passenger seat of millions of aspiring racers. Track Titan is on its way to make this a gold standard embedded in gaming hardware or on the dashboard of any modern sports car," said Lavault.

Track Titan plans to use the new funding for product development, partnerships and international expansion across both gaming and real-world motorsport segments.