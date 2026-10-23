Verra Mobility launches AI road safety cameras in Australia

Verra Mobility has launched the Halo 2.5 fixed road safety camera and the NK9 mobile road safety camera. Both systems were designed and engineered in Australia.

The new platforms build on the company's Halo 2 and NK7 camera generations, already deployed in several international markets. The latest models add artificial intelligence functions to enforcement systems used by road safety agencies.

Halo 2.5 is designed for fixed use and supports red-light detection, speed enforcement, point-to-point average speed monitoring and Automated Number Plate Recognition. Using radar and AI, it can be installed on existing poles or other street infrastructure through a one-pole design intended to reduce civil works for permanent and semi-permanent deployments.

NK9 is intended for mobile use and supports spot speed enforcement, point-to-point average speed monitoring, Automated Number Plate Recognition and vehicle-of-interest detection. The unit can monitor up to six lanes of bidirectional traffic and can be deployed from vehicles, trailers, tripods and semi-fixed installations without civil works.

AI functions

Both systems include AI-based vehicle tracking, matching and classification. Depending on configuration, the platforms can also support other enforcement applications, including helmet detection and the company's Red Light Delay system.

The launch expands the company's road safety enforcement range in Australia while drawing on technology used in overseas markets. Earlier Verra Mobility platforms have been deployed in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the UK and Europe.

Both camera systems can also be integrated with the company's Alcyon infringement management software, which links roadside detection and validation with incident processing and management.

Steven Crutchfield, Senior Vice-President, Managing Director International, said the launch combined local engineering with operational experience from other markets.

"Halo 2.5 and NK9 build on platforms already used by road safety agencies around the world. Designed and engineered in Australia, they bring additional AI capabilities to technology that agencies know and rely on. This gives agencies more options to address local road safety priorities, whether through mobile deployment, non-intrusive red-light detection or additional enforcement applications," said Steven Crutchfield, Senior Vice-President, Managing Director International, Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility has more than 300 customers worldwide, operates more than 10,000 road safety cameras and processes 65 million traffic incidents globally.