Vessev launches VS-9 Skye electric hydrofoiling leisure boat

Vessev has launched its latest electric hydrofoiling leisure vessel, the VS-9 Skye, expanding access to hydrofoiling technology within the recreational boating sector. This day boat introduces battery-powered hydrofoiling to a wider market, as it aims to provide both stability and efficiency for up to ten passengers.

Hydrofoiling design

The VS-9 Skye employs a set of custom electric propulsion and hydrofoil systems that automatically adjust to maintain balance and stability across various water conditions. The vessel features fully retractable hydrofoils and a vectorable rudder, enabling it to operate in both deep and shallow waters. The hull is constructed from carbon fibre composite to reduce weight and increase strength, contributing to improved energy efficiency.

Performance features

The boat offers a cruise speed of 25 knots and a top speed of 30 knots. It is designed to deliver a range of up to 40 nautical miles at full load and 50 nautical miles with a lighter load, maintaining the same energy consumption at cruise speeds as at slower 5-knot speeds due to its custom battery-electric system. The craft is built to withstand seas with waves up to 0.75 metres.

Battery recharging is possible using both direct and alternating current at various speeds, with DC charging available up to 90 kW and AC up to 22 kW. The battery has a total capacity of 110 kWh. The infrastructure is intended to support charging from standard shore power outlets.

Passenger experience

The boat is designed to reduce noise and eliminate fumes, creating what the company describes as a more peaceful and comfortable onboard atmosphere. The internal layout features three distinct zones to encourage both connection and privacy while accommodating up to ten passengers. Cockpit controls automate most technical aspects of hydrofoiling, aiming to make the vessel accessible to operators of varying experience levels.

Vessev also claims enhanced practicality, with features such as easy beaching, docking, and shallow bay access facilitated by the retraction of its hydrofoils.

Production standards

The vessel is manufactured in Auckland, New Zealand, to commercial standards, which the company says supports long-term durability and safety. The design team includes professionals with backgrounds in competitive marine engineering events such as the America's Cup. The focus remains on robust engineering and an emphasis on minimalism to highlight the vessel's hydrofoiling capabilities.

Market positioning

The company positions the VS-9 Skye for customers seeking an electric alternative without compromising range or speed, particularly in coastal and inland waters where low-wake operation is required. Advanced control systems automate hydrofoiling, promising smooth rides even in more difficult weather conditions.

"The Skye allows operators to go faster in low-wake zones and travel further than most electric boats. You can beach, dock, or enter shallow bays easily thanks to its fully retractable foils and vectorable rudder," said Eric Laakmann, Chief Executive Officer, Vessev.

"You'll fly on your first run - and every run after that: the Skye's control systems do the work for you, behind the scenes. You'll also enjoy a smooth ride even in rough weather and larger swells," said Laakmann.

"With a generous beam, the craft feels significantly larger than its footprint, with an intuitive flow from bow to stern, connecting three distinct zones for socialising. We've designed the Skye for connection, fun, and freedom on the water," said Paul Flett, Head of Vessels, Vessev.