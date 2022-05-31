WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution

WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.

The Cynap Pure Mini combines screen mirroring with a 4K UHD output resolution in a compact, portable solution that WolfVision says is ideal for presentation scenarios in meeting rooms, classrooms, and team huddle spaces in a variety of workplaces and settings.

The company has also said that the new technology doesn't require apps, dongles or extra software, giving users the opportunity to easily utilise technology for presentations through seamless wireless screen sharing capabilities.

The Cynap Pure Mini acts as a bring-your-own-device screen sharing solution that features an easy to use interface, enterprise-level security with 100% wireless data encryption, and IEEE802.1x authentication.

It also has customisable security features and remote management and administration via vSolution Link Pro software.

Cynap Pure Mini also supports a number of technologies to help create cohesive presentations. This includes AirPlay, Miracast (including Peer-to-Peer and MICE), Chromecast and vSolution Cast screen mirroring.

The company says it can be set up to immediately start sharing content on-screen from any smartphone, laptop or tablet. Remote management & administration with the vSolution Link Pro software is also available and enables easy remote setup, monitoring, management and updating of multiple systems in different locations.

The product also features two USB ports, an HDMI output port, and a 1GigE LAN port, with audio via the HDMI and USB ports. The company says that this creates a versatile and adaptable product that can suit a variety of situations. Bluetooth device discovery is also featured.

Regular firmware updates also provide users with new features and improvements, helping to extend the life of their investment, and maximise their ROI.

The new unit weighs 260g, with dimensions of 70 x 70 x 35 mm (2.76 x 2.76 x 1.37 "), with a 24W power consumption. It is retailed at AUD$2,199 and is now available in Australia and New Zealand.

WolfVision technology is used across a variety of sectors, with the company saying they create enhancements for leading educational facilities, business environments, court/legal rooms and healthcare-related locations.

They also develop a wide variety of visualisers, optoelectronic presentation systems, and vSolution technology.

"WolfVision visualisers, optoelectronic presentation systems, and vSolution as associated integrated communications solutions lead the industry in presentation, collaboration and knowledge sharing technologies," says the company.

They say the new Cynap Pure Mini is "a new easy-to-use, wireless screen sharing solution to enable outstanding presentations."