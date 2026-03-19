WoW Midnight launches Roofus charity pet for housing aid

Blizzard has launched Season 1 of Midnight and opened sales of a new World of Warcraft charity pet bundle, with proceeds supporting Habitat for Humanity.

The offer centres on Roofus, a dog-themed companion described as a "handypup". The Roofus Pack costs AUD $32 (or the local currency equivalent) and is available in Midnight and on World of Warcraft Classic progression servers.

Midnight players who buy the bundle also receive in-game housing items: a dog house with four housing styles and a dyeable floor, a dog bowl, and two variants of a dog bed.

The bundle is available in-game and through the Battle.net shop.

Charity partner

Blizzard will donate 100% of the purchase price of the Roofus Pack digital bundle to Habitat for Humanity, less chargebacks, refunds, transaction fees, and value-added tax or similar taxes paid.

Habitat for Humanity is known for homebuilding and housing repair programmes and works with local partners across a range of countries. The organisation typically funds its work through donations, grants and corporate partnerships, alongside volunteer labour for many projects.

The Roofus Pack is part of the 2026 World of Warcraft Charity Pet programme. Blizzard has run similar initiatives in earlier years, using limited-time digital items to raise funds for partner charities.

Season activities

Season 1 adds activities and content across raids, dungeons, delves and player-versus-player modes. The Voidspire and Dreamrift raids are now available, with multiple difficulty options.

Normal, Heroic and Raid Finder Wing 1 are open for Voidspire. Dreamrift has a single-boss Raid Finder option. Seasonal Heroic and M0 dungeons are also live.

Delves are available at Tier 8 and above, alongside Bountiful Delves. The season line-up also includes Prey Nightmare Mode and PVP Season 1.

The release schedule continues with additional difficulty modes and new activities. Mythic difficulty for the Voidspire and Dreamrift raids will open alongside a new delve, The Darkway. Mythic+ Keystone dungeons will also become available as the season progresses.

Later, Blizzard plans to open March on Quel'Danas as a new raid on Normal, Heroic and Mythic difficulties. That update also adds a new delve in Parhelion Plaza.

Monetisation context

Charity bundles have become a regular part of live-service game operations, with publishers using time-limited cosmetics and companions to drive in-game spending. In World of Warcraft, pets and mounts have long been collectable items, and charity-linked versions tend to attract attention from players who already spend on cosmetics.

Including housing items alongside the pet reflects a broader industry trend of bundling themed cosmetics into limited-time promotions. For Blizzard, this provides a single point of sale across multiple versions of the game, while offering different items depending on where the purchase is used.

Habitat for Humanity receives funding from a range of corporate supporters, and gaming is one of several sectors using digital goods to generate donations. The model can reach global audiences quickly, though the net amount received depends on platform fees, taxes and refunds.

Player appeal

Roofus uses a construction theme that aligns with Habitat for Humanity's focus on housing. Midnight's housing items reinforce that theme through a dog house and related furnishings.

Seasonal updates are central to retention for large online games, and a new season typically increases playtime as players return for new raids and competitive resets. The charity pet promotion runs alongside that cycle, potentially increasing visibility as players log in at the start of the season.