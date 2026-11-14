Xsolla acquires GamePix to expand browser game reach

Xsolla has acquired browser games platform GamePix, bringing together GamePix's web publishing network and Xsolla's payments infrastructure.

GamePix publishes and distributes browser games. It says it has a catalogue of more than 10,000 titles and a community of more than 4,000 developers. The acquisition adds those assets to Xsolla's commerce business, which supports payments across more than 200 geographies and more than 1,000 payment methods.

The transaction links a platform focused on bringing games to web browsers with a company better known for handling payments and other commercial services for game developers. Xsolla said the combined offering is intended to give studios and independent developers a single route from a completed game to a paying audience.

Founded in 2013 by Edouard Wawra, Valerio Pullano and Justine Silipo, GamePix began in the Flash era and has since adapted to browser technologies including HTML5, WebGL and WebGPU. The company also works with games created using AI tools, an area both businesses highlighted as a driver of the deal.

One part of GamePix's business is technology that converts PC and mobile games into browser versions. According to Xsolla, the system can port Unity and C++ titles into web builds with smaller load sizes while preserving gameplay, letting players access games without downloads.

That browser focus comes as developers look for lower-friction ways to reach players across devices. Browser-based titles can run directly through websites and apps, and GamePix also distributes games through a network of external partners, including media and telecom groups.

AI publishing

Both companies pointed to the growth of AI-assisted game creation as another reason for the acquisition. They said that while new tools have reduced the time needed to produce a playable game, publishing, discovery and revenue generation remain harder problems for creators to solve.

Creators using AI tools will be able to connect directly to GamePix and Xsolla to publish browser-based games quickly, while using a shared system for distribution, player identity and payments, the companies said. That positions the browser as a channel for newly created games that might otherwise struggle to reach a global audience.

For Xsolla, the purchase also extends its reach further into distribution at a time when game commerce providers are seeking to serve developers across more stages of the value chain. GamePix developers and studios will gain access to Xsolla's payment network and player engagement tools from the start, according to Xsolla.

Players, meanwhile, are expected to use a single identity across the GamePix site, apps and games. Xsolla said that approach is designed to simplify access to browser titles while tying gameplay more closely to its wider commercial services.

Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla, said the browser remains an important route to market for games. "The browser is the most open platform for video games, and GamePix has spent more than a decade building one of the strongest web-based ecosystems," he said.

He added: "Whether a studio has a PC catalog, a mobile hit, or a video game built with AI over a weekend, GamePix now gives that studio a fast path to players on the web, and Xsolla, the tools to let them grow."

Web bet

GamePix's leadership framed the deal as an expansion of a long-running strategy centred on browser gaming. The company has built its business around the view that the web can serve as a broad distribution layer for games, rather than simply a niche format for lightweight titles.

Edouard Wawra, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of GamePix, said the rise of AI has reinforced that view. "In 2013 we placed a bet that the web would become the world's biggest console, and we have spent every year since building the technology and the community to make it happen," he said.

He added: "And now with AI, that bet is turning out even bigger than we imagined: a console anyone can build games for. Joining Xsolla isn't the finish line; it's a change of scale. What we built for thousands of developers, we can now bring to the whole video game industry."