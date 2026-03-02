Rare PS5 Pro charity auction aids disabled children

Sony Foundation is auctioning a rare 30th Anniversary Limited Edition PS5 Pro bundle in New Zealand, with proceeds supporting its Children's Holiday Camp Program for children with disability.

The console is part of a commemorative release marking 30 years since the original PlayStation launched in 1995. Sony produced 12,300 individually numbered units worldwide as collectors' items. The release sold out and is no longer available through normal retail channels.

The auction is for the full limited-edition bundle, not just the console. It includes a limited edition PS5 Pro console, a limited edition DualSense Edge wireless controller, and a limited edition DualSense wireless controller. Also included are a limited edition DualSense charging station, a limited edition console cover for the disc drive, and a limited edition vertical stand.

Other items include an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited edition PlayStation poster and a PlayStation paperclip. The poster is described as "one of 30 possible designs".

Charity focus

All funds raised will go to Sony Foundation New Zealand's Holiday Camp Program. The programme provides three days and two nights of supervised care for children with disability at no cost to families or carers.

High school and university students serve as carers during each camp, taking on full-time responsibilities during the stay. This gives families time away from caring duties while children take part in activities away from home.

The foundation describes the camps as both respite care and a chance for children to spend time with peers, addressing the isolation that can affect children with disability.

Auction mechanics

The online auction runs on the Galabid platform. Bidding opens at 9:00am NZDT on Monday 2 March and is scheduled to close at 5:00pm NZDT on Monday 16 March. It extends automatically until no further bids are received for a continuous 90-second period.

Under the rules, the highest bidder after 90 seconds without a bid wins. Galabid sends an automatic notification to arrange payment, and Sony Foundation then contacts the successful bidder separately to coordinate delivery.

If payment is not completed within 24 hours, the prize may be offered to the next-highest bidder. Shipping is included within New Zealand only.

The foundation also notes a card processing fee of $0.30 plus 1.75% of the final bid for credit card payments, to cover charges from the payment processing platform.

Collector appeal

The limited-edition console uses what Sony describes as a legacy colour scheme and design elements referencing the first PlayStation. Scarcity is central to its appeal: the run of 12,300 units caps global supply and makes the bundle difficult to obtain through ordinary retail markets.

Including multiple accessories broadens the offering and differentiates it from a standard console purchase. The DualSense Edge controller, positioned above the standard DualSense in Sony's line-up, is included here in a special-edition finish.

The charity auction also places the purchase in a different context from secondary marketplaces. Rather than a private sale, bidders compete in a time-bound auction with a disclosed fee structure, payment window and delivery arrangements.

Foundation work

Sony Foundation New Zealand is the charitable arm associated with Sony's operations in the country. It raises funds for projects involving young New Zealanders with cancer, disability, and those experiencing homelessness or disadvantage, and works with Sony companies, business partners and local supporters.

