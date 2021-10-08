Story image
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla

Yesterday

Internet testing and data intelligence firm Ookla has named 2degrees as the most reliable, consistent, and best available 4G mobile data network provider in the country during the second quarter of 2021.

The achievements follow similar wins in the Opensignal Awards for its 4G availability, upload speed experience, and video experience.

2degrees has spent more than $1 billion on network improvements over 12 years and now covers 98.5% of the places ‘Kiwis live and work’, according to chief technology officer Martin Sharrock.

“It’s important to us to provide great coverage where Kiwis live and work, and on their journeys on New Zealand’s highways and byways,” says Sharrock.

“We’re incredibly proud of the performance of our network and are thrilled to receive independent recognition.”

According to the company, it has increased its 4G state highway coverage by 20%, covering more than 20,000 kilometres of roads between Q2 2019 and 2021. 

The company has also been busy creating more network sites in Otago, with a 100% increase in sites since Q2 2019, and state highway coverage increase of 36%.  In Manawatu and Wanganui, the company achieve a 19% increase in state highway 4G coverage. In Canterbury, there was a 16% increase through 62 new cell sites during the period between Q2 2019 and Q2 2021.

Sharrock says, “Our purpose is to fight for fair to make New Zealand a better place to live, and everything we do starts with providing an excellent network for our customers, paired with great value and customer service ... and we’re more confident than ever that we provide excellent service across Aotearoa.”

2degrees’ list of 2021 accolades includes:

  • Ookla - New Zealand’s Most Reliable 4G Network, Q2 2021
  • Ookla - New Zealand’s Most Consistent 4G Network, Q2 2021
  • Ookla - New Zealand’s Best 4G Network Availability, Q2 2021
  • Opensignal Awards - Video Experience (New Zealand: Mobile Network Experience Report May 2021)
  • Opensignal Awards - Upload Speed Experience (New Zealand: Mobile Network Experience Report May 2021)
  • Opensignal Awards - 4G Availability (New Zealand: Mobile Network Experience Report May 2021)
  • Canstar Small Business Most Satisfied Customers Award 2021
  • Consumer NZ 2021 Mobile and Internet Satisfaction Survey - winner of People’s Choice Award for Broadband
  • Consumer NZ 2021 Mobile and Internet Satisfaction Survey - joint winner of Mobile Services.

“Great network performance is our number one priority, and we’re continuing to invest in it, with our new 5G network build underway,” concludes Sharrock.

According to media reports this week, 2degrees may end up being gobbled up by telecommunications network provider Vocus according to its parent company Trilogy International Partners. 2degrees' planned initial public offering (IPO) is currently on hold.

