Activision unveils Season 03 for Call of Duty games

Activision will launch Season 03 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Call of Duty: Warzone and Endgame, adding new maps, modes and weapons across all three.

In Black Ops 7 multiplayer, Season 03 adds nine new and returning maps. At launch, players will get Beacon and Abyss, alongside the Mission: Trident Skirmish map and remastered versions of Plaza and Gridlock. Later in the season, Onsen joins the rotation, along with remastered Summit and the returning Hacienda.

New multiplayer modes will also roll out in stages. Demolition arrives at launch, followed by Aim High and Snipers Only. The mid-season update then adds Freerun, Heat Wave Havoc and Freeze Tag.

Players will also get a new scorestreak, Ion Core, which deals radioactive area damage that can pass through walls. Plutonium Core and Chemical Catalyst will be available as overclocks.

Zombies update

In Zombies, the main addition is Ashwood Survival, a new map set within the grounds of Ashes of the Damned. A harder variant, Cursed on Ashwood, will also be available.

Paradox Junction will receive Directed Mode, which adds a guided Main Quest experience, while Starting Room Mode offers a more limited challenge at the beginning of the map. Zombie Battle is also being added as a competitive free-for-all mode where the last surviving player wins.

A new round-based Zombies map, Totenreich, is scheduled for the mid-season reload. Legacy weapons will also return, including a pistol that can be upgraded through Pack-a-Punch, with additional weapons appearing in the Mystery Box later in the season.

Warzone changes



Warzone will get a major map change in Verdansk with the addition of Launch Pad, a new point of interest in the southern hills. Later in the season, Avalon will enter the big map rotation in Core Battle Royale, with multiple Gulags placed across the environment.

The mode rotation is also expanding. Battle Royale will cycle between Verdansk and Avalon, while other additions include Launch Squad, Hot Pursuit, Prop Hunt Royale and Iron Gauntlet.

Several gameplay mechanics are being added to Battle Royale and Resurgence, including wall jumping, a grapple hook, a Flashpoint public event involving a launched missile, purchasable Spikes at Buy Stations and the Cluster Grenade.

Resurgence Ranked Play returns for a second season on Haven's Hollow and Rebirth Island. Players will be able to increase their Skill Rating and progress through Skill Divisions for rewards.

Weapons and rewards

Across all modes, Season 03 brings six new weapons. At launch, the MK35 ISR Assault Rifle and VST SMG will be available through the Battle Pass. The Strider 300 Sniper Rifle, 1911 Pistol, Siren Special Weapon and Katana Melee Weapon can be earned through events and weekly challenges.

New attachments include the VAS Convergence Foregrip, an underbarrel shotgun for the Shadow SK Sniper Rifle and a Spear Gun for the X9 Maverick Assault Rifle. Weekly challenge rewards are also being expanded, with more than 80 weapon camos available to earn during the season.

The Battle Pass will include free and premium tiers featuring weapon blueprints, operator skins, calling cards, finishing moves and emotes. BlackCell buyers will get extra content, including the Valkyrie Operator, plus access to additional unlocks through in-game challenges.

Endgame shift

Endgame will become free to play for a limited time. Free players will begin as one of four JSOC Operators from Specter One, and the mode will also receive changes to loadouts and loss rules.

Operations will be introduced to Avalon, starting with Operation Poison Pill. Season 03 also adds the Warband Skill Track and the Aether Blade Ability at launch, with the Thermal Spike Ability arriving later as a weekly challenge reward.

Season 03 is one of the franchise's broader seasonal refreshes, spanning core multiplayer, Zombies, battle royale and Endgame. It adds a large amount of content at launch and again in the mid-season reload.