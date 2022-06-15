FutureFive New Zealand logo
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom

By Jessie Chiang
Yesterday

Adobe says the updates to Photoshop, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic leverage Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to help simplify complex workflows for creatives and streamline cross-device collaboration for users.

Adobe Creative Cloud chief product officer and executive vice president Scott Belsky says these innovative, AI-driven features for desktop, web and mobile make it fast and easy to create great images anywhere with Photoshop and Lightroom.

"We're continuing to add new capabilities to Photoshop on the Web, making it not only a great way to collaborate on projects but also to facilitate key edits in your browser," he says.

So what are the new updates?

Photoshop

Adobe says its neural filters in Photoshop puts the power of cutting-edge AI and machine learning into the hands of creatives. Built to help lower barriers to creativity, Neural Filters have emerged as one of Photoshop's most popular AI-powered tools. 

The company says they dramatically reduce complex workflows into easy-to-use, transformative solutions for photo editing and manipulation. Over 300 million Neural Filters have been applied to creative work by more than four million creatives to date.

Adobe says there's also a powerful new Photo Restoration Neural Filter designed to help users bring old or damaged photos back to life by detecting and eliminating scratches and other minor imperfections in seconds.

The company says other updates include:

  • New editing features like Curves, Refine Edge, Dodge and Burn, and Smart Objects conversion
  • Mobile browser access for fast and easy reviewing and commenting
  • Onboarding and learning content for new creatives and citizen creators who were previously unfamiliar with Photoshop
  • Performance and UX enhancements

Lightroom 

Adobe says updates to Lightroom and Lightroom Classic include:

  • The ability for photographers to quickly trim and apply edits to video clips in Lightroom using the same editing sliders and presets used on photos (desktop and mobile)
  • AI-powered Adaptive Presets for applying different effects to distinct parts of an image (Lightroom desktop, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera Raw)
  • Key workflow enhancements for adjusting the intensity of presets (Lightroom desktop, mobile, web, Lightroom Classic) and comparing photos side-by-side (Lightroom desktop)
  • AI-powered Auto Red Eye Removal (Lightroom desktop and Adobe Camera Raw)
  • New Premium Presets (Lightroom desktop, mobile, web, Lightroom Classic and Adobe Camera Raw)
  • Expansion of Remix capabilities to Lightroom mobile and web

Adobe says the Photo Restoration Neural Filter is coming soon to Photoshop on the desktop, and Photoshop on the web is available to anyone with a Photoshop subscription.

The company says the latest releases of Lightroom and Lightroom Classic are now available and can be downloaded via the Creative Cloud Desktop app. In addition, updates to Lightroom mobile are rolling out globally and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

