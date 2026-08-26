Avoz named KLH Audio distributor for Australia, NZ

AVOZ has been appointed exclusive distributor for KLH Audio in Australia and New Zealand, adding a US hi-fi brand with a history dating to the 1950s to its portfolio.

Under the arrangement, AVOZ will manage distribution, dealer development, marketing and local support for the KLH range across both markets. It is also preparing the local release of the KLH Model Four loudspeaker, due to reach authorised dealers in Australia and New Zealand on 15 September 2026.

KLH was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, by Henry Kloss, Malcolm S. Low and Josef Anton Hofmann. It became one of the largest loudspeaker manufacturers of its era and was closely associated with acoustic-suspension speaker design, a sealed-enclosure approach that helped define several of its best-known products.

The brand's history extends beyond conventional loudspeakers to products including the Model Eight FM radio, the Model Nine electrostatic loudspeaker, the Model Eleven portable record player and the Model Forty reel-to-reel recorder. KLH is now part of the Victrola family of brands.

For AVOZ, the appointment broadens a portfolio focused on specialist audio and AV distribution in Australia and New Zealand. The company works with dealers, integrators and retailers, and the KLH agreement adds a brand with established recognition among hi-fi enthusiasts as AVOZ expands its reach in the category.

Scott Hagen, Chief Executive Officer of KLH Audio, said the partnership reflected the importance of the Australian and New Zealand markets to the brand.

"We are very pleased to appoint AVOZ as our exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand. AVOZ has demonstrated a strong understanding of the specialist audio market and, importantly, shares KLH's commitment to building strong relationships with dealers and delivering exceptional products to music lovers.

Australia and New Zealand are important markets for KLH, with a sophisticated and passionate community of audio enthusiasts. We believe AVOZ is the right partner to build the KLH brand in these markets and to introduce a new generation of listeners to what makes KLH unique."

Model Four launch

The distribution announcement coincides with the arrival of the Model Four, a new three-way acoustic-suspension loudspeaker in KLH's Model Collection. The speaker uses an 8-inch woofer, a dedicated 4-inch midrange driver and a 1-inch aluminium dome tweeter.

The Model Four combines elements from other products in the range, including the woofer used in the Model Three and crossover architecture developed for the Model Five. KLH positions it as a compact sealed-box design for modern living spaces, with a cabinet measuring 13 inches wide and 8.25 inches deep.

Unlike bass-reflex speakers that use ports, acoustic-suspension designs rely on a sealed enclosure to manage low-frequency response. KLH said this approach can make placement closer to walls easier in some rooms, where ported designs may be more sensitive to positioning.

The speaker will be sold in English Walnut, Black Ash and White Oak finishes through AVOZ's authorised dealer network. Its release follows an international debut in Vienna earlier this year, where KLH unveiled the product to the global audio trade.

Matt Walker of AVOZ linked the distribution agreement to the speaker's arrival in local showrooms.

"The Model Four is exactly the sort of product that demonstrates why KLH is such an exciting addition to the AVOZ portfolio. KLH has almost 70 years of heritage behind it, but this isn't a company simply looking backwards. The Model Four takes one of the technologies that made KLH famous - acoustic suspension - and applies it in a genuinely modern three-way loudspeaker designed for the way people live today.

Having seen the international response to the Model Four following its debut in Vienna, we are extremely excited to bring it to Australia and New Zealand on 15 September."

Market focus

Australia and New Zealand remain relatively small markets in global consumer electronics terms, but specialist audio brands often treat them as important territories because of established dealer networks and an active enthusiast base. Exclusive distribution agreements are common in this segment, with local partners responsible not only for logistics but also for retail relationships, marketing and after-sales support.

For KLH, the deal provides a dedicated route to market in two countries where imported hi-fi brands often depend on specialist channel partners for visibility and service. For AVOZ, it adds a heritage brand with a recognisable product story centred on acoustic-suspension speaker design, alongside a new product launch to support dealer engagement.

The appointment also reflects continued interest in heritage audio marques that combine long histories with updated products. In the hi-fi sector, brands with established names have sought to appeal both to long-time enthusiasts familiar with earlier models and to newer buyers drawn to retro design cues and compact home listening systems.

AVOZ will support the KLH range in Australia and New Zealand through its local dealer network, with the Model Four an early focus as the brand begins its next phase in the two markets.